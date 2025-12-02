Inner Haven Wellness Announces Major Expansion in Milwaukee, Bringing Physician-Led Eating Disorder Treatment to Wisconsin's Largest Metro Area

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing providers of specialized eating disorder treatment, today announced its expansion into the Milwaukee metropolitan area with new Adult Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Programs opening January 5, 2026. This expansion marks a significant step forward in increasing access to evidence-based, compassionate care across the state.

Located in Brookfield at W Bluemound Rd, Suite 200, the new site will serve adults ages 18+ experiencing anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, and co-occurring mental health conditions. This new location complements Inner Haven's existing programs in Madison and Neenah.

"Milwaukee deserves a program that honors both the science and the humanity of eating disorder recovery," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, Chief Executive & Medical Officer. "We're building a space where clients feel deeply understood and medically supported, where their care plans are collaborative and rooted in best-practice medicine."

The multidisciplinary model includes DBT, ACT, trauma-informed treatment, structured meal support, nutrition therapy, and medical monitoring — all grounded in a small-group, relational framework.

"With this expansion, Inner Haven will serve the most populated region of Wisconsin with specialized eating disorder care, reaching adults, families, and providers who have been waiting too long for local options," Dr. Mascolo added.

Inner Haven Wellness is in-network with most local and national insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to help clients get the care that they need.

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS:

Inner Haven Wellness is a physician-led provider of specialized eating disorder treatment, offering Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for adolescents and adults across Wisconsin, including locations in Madison, Neenah, and—opening January 2026—the greater Milwaukee area, with virtual PHP/IOP available statewide. The multidisciplinary team delivers evidence-based, trauma-informed care grounded in DBT, ACT, and values-based recovery, addressing anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, and co-occurring mental health conditions through a relational, small-group model. Inner Haven Wellness is in-network with most major insurance plans, ensuring access to compassionate, clinically rigorous treatment for individuals and families throughout Wisconsin. Learn more at innerhavenwellness.com or contact [email protected] or 608-691-6165.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness