Inner Haven Wellness Brings Plate-by-Plate Nutrition Approach to Eating Disorder Care, Helping Clients Build Confidence Beyond Treatment

Physician-led eating disorder treatment provider spotlights Director of Nutrition Services Elise Webster, MS, RD, LD, CD, and a nutrition approach rooted in flexibility, exposure, and everyday skill-building.

MADISON, Wis., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a specialized eating disorder treatment provider offering Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) care for adults and adolescents, is highlighting its expert-led nutrition model as part of its ongoing commitment to improving access to compassionate, evidence-based eating disorder care across Wisconsin and beyond.

Led by Elise Webster, MS, RD, LD, CD, Director of Nutrition Services at Inner Haven Wellness, the program is designed to help clients move beyond structured treatment and build the confidence, flexibility, and practical skills needed for recovery in everyday life.

"At Inner Haven, nutrition is not an afterthought — it is a core part of clinical treatment," said Webster. "For individuals in eating disorder recovery, every meal and snack can become an opportunity to practice new skills, challenge fear, and rebuild trust with food. Our goal is to support clients in a way that is clinically sound, compassionate, and truly applicable to real life."

Inner Haven's nutrition programming is intentionally designed to address a common gap in eating disorder treatment: helping clients translate recovery skills from the treatment setting into the environments where recovery is most often tested — grocery stores, kitchens, restaurants, family meals, school, work, and social settings.

The model includes supported brought meals, Inner Haven-provided meals sourced through local restaurants and grocery partners, structured snacks, and hands-on opportunities for clients to practice meal planning, preparation, variety, and flexibility. The program also incorporates the Plate-by-Plate Approach ®, a visual method of nutritional rehabilitation that helps clients build balanced, adequate meals without relying on calorie counts, gram weights, or exchange systems.

"For many individuals with eating disorders, numbers can become part of the illness," Webster said. "The Plate-by-Plate approach helps shift the focus from measurement and control to nourishment, flexibility, and sustainability."

Inner Haven's nutrition model reflects the organization's broader treatment philosophy, which emphasizes multidisciplinary, individualized care rooted in evidence-based practices, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), supported meals, family involvement, medical oversight, and nutrition rehabilitation.

The organization's PHP and IOP programs support adults and adolescents with eating disorders and co-occurring mood and anxiety conditions. Inner Haven currently offers in-person programs in Madison, Neenah, and Milwaukee, along with virtual programming designed to expand access to specialized eating disorder care.

"Recovery does not only happen in a therapy room," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness. "It happens in the ordinary moments of daily life — choosing food, sitting down for a meal, navigating discomfort, and learning to stay connected to values even when recovery feels hard. Our nutrition program is one of the ways we help clients practice those moments with the right clinical support around them."

For families and loved ones, Inner Haven's approach offers a framework for understanding that nutrition rehabilitation is not simply about food intake. It is part of the emotional, behavioral, and relational work of recovery. For referring providers, the program reinforces the importance of early intervention and collaboration when a patient's relationship with food begins to interfere with functioning, mental health, family life, or overall well-being.

Inner Haven encourages providers, families, and individuals to reach out before symptoms become medically urgent. The organization offers free clinical assessments and complimentary insurance benefits verification to help determine the appropriate level of care.

"We want providers and families to know they do not have to wait until someone is in crisis to ask for support," Webster said. "If food, body image, or eating behaviors are creating distress or limiting someone's life, that is worth a conversation."

To learn more about Inner Haven Wellness or to make a referral, visit innerhavenwellness.com or call 608-292-6456.

About Inner Haven Wellness Inner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adults and adolescents through Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) levels of care. With locations in Madison, Neenah, and Milwaukee, as well as virtual programming, Inner Haven offers compassionate, evidence-based treatment that supports medical, nutritional, emotional, and relational healing. Inner Haven's multidisciplinary team includes physicians, therapists, dietitians, psychiatrists, nurses, and clinical leaders who work collaboratively to support each client's recovery journey.

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Melissa Achurra

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Inner Haven Wellness

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InnerHavenWellness.com

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness