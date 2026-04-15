Inner Haven Wellness Launches Virtual Eating Disorder Programming in Missouri for Adults and Adolescents

New virtual PHP and IOP options will expand access to specialized, physician-led eating disorder treatment for individuals and families across Missouri

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a physician-led provider of specialized eating disorder treatment, today announced its expansion into Missouri through the launch of virtual programming for both adults and adolescents, extending access to compassionate, evidence-based eating disorder care for individuals and families across the state.

The Missouri expansion reflects Inner Haven Wellness's continued commitment to increasing access to specialized treatment through flexible, high-quality care models that support recovery in real life. The new offerings include afternoon and evening Virtual Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults and adolescents, creating additional treatment options for those who may benefit from receiving care while remaining connected to home, school, work, and community.

"Expanding into Missouri is an exciting and meaningful step for Inner Haven Wellness," said Dr. Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness. "We know that too many individuals and families still face significant barriers when trying to access specialized eating disorder treatment. Through our virtual adult and adolescent programming, we are able to extend compassionate, clinically sophisticated care to more people in a format that can better meet the realities of everyday life."

The virtual programs will reflect Inner Haven Wellness's established multidisciplinary approach to care, offering individualized, recovery-focused treatment grounded in evidence-based practices. Programming is expected to include regular support from a therapist and registered dietitian, family involvement for adolescent clients, and additional psychiatric and nursing support at the PHP level.

The Missouri launch is also supported by a strong local clinical foundation. Niki Vandable, Virtual Clinical Director, and Elise Webster, Director of Nutrition Services, are both Missouri-based providers with experience across Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and residential levels of care. Their leadership brings both regional insight and deep clinical expertise to the development of Inner Haven Wellness's virtual programming in the state.

"As we expand into Missouri, it is especially meaningful to have leaders who understand both the local community and the complexity of eating disorder treatment across levels of care," said Dr. Mascolo. "Niki and Elise bring tremendous experience, compassion, and credibility to this work, and their leadership strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, high-quality care to adults, adolescents, and families throughout the state."

Inner Haven Wellness is now welcoming inquiries from Missouri clients, families, and referral partners interested in the virtual adult and adolescent programs. The admissions team is actively accepting clients and working with referral partners to complete insurance verification and clinical assessments for immediate placement in these programs. Known for its physician-led model and specialized focus on eating disorder treatment, Inner Haven Wellness provides care that addresses the medical, nutritional, emotional, and relational components of recovery. The expansion into Missouri marks an important milestone in the organization's broader mission to increase access to high-quality eating disorder treatment throughout the Midwest.

Media Contact:

Melissa Achurra

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Inner Haven Wellness | 608-982-0980 | InnerHavenWellness.com

About Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults through Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) levels of care. With a physician-led, multidisciplinary approach, Inner Haven Wellness delivers compassionate, evidence-based treatment designed to support long-term recovery for individuals and families. For admissions, call 608-982-0852.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness