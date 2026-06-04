Inner Haven Wellness Expands Access to Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment in the Milwaukee Area

New in-person adolescent PHP and IOP programs opening in Brookfield in time for summer break

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a Wisconsin-based eating disorder treatment provider, is expanding access to specialized adolescent care with the opening of its in-person Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Brookfield, serving the greater Milwaukee area in the coming weeks.

The new program will provide structured, evidence-based eating disorder treatment for adolescents ages 12–17 who may need a higher level of care than traditional outpatient therapy can provide. The Milwaukee-area adolescent program will support teens experiencing anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), Other Specified Feeding or Eating Disorder (OSFED), and co-occurring mood and anxiety concerns.

"Families are often trying to make difficult care decisions during a time that already feels overwhelming," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness. "By expanding in-person adolescent programming to the Milwaukee area, we are helping families access specialized, physician-led eating disorder treatment closer to home. Our goal is to provide clinically excellent care while remaining deeply collaborative with families, outpatient providers, schools, and community partners."

Inner Haven Wellness currently provides eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults through PHP and IOP levels of care, with programs across Wisconsin and virtual options available in select regions. The Brookfield expansion reflects Inner Haven's continued commitment to improving access to specialized eating disorder care for families throughout the greater Milwaukee area and across the state.

The new adolescent program will include:

Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program levels of care

Supported meals and snacks

Individual therapy with a licensed therapist

Nutrition therapy with a registered dietitian

Family therapy and caregiver involvement

Group therapy and psychoeducation

Medical and psychiatric monitoring

Care coordination with outpatient providers, schools, and referral partners

Inner Haven's clinical model integrates evidence-based therapies including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, nutrition therapy, medical monitoring, and other evidence-based treatment modalities as clinically appropriate. The program is designed to support not only symptom stabilization, but also emotional resilience, family connection, and long-term recovery.

"Adolescence is such an important window for early intervention," said David Drajkowski, MSW, LCSW, Milwaukee Clinical Director at Inner Haven Wellness. "When teens and families receive the right level of support at the right time, it can change the trajectory of recovery. We are honored to bring this care to the Milwaukee community and to partner with the providers, physicians, schools, and families already supporting these young people."

Drajkowski brings more than 25 years of local eating disorder treatment experience to Inner Haven Wellness. He has held clinical and executive leadership roles at nationally and locally recognized treatment programs and has provided individualized care through his private practice. Known for his genuine and direct communication style, Drajkowski has extensive experience treating adolescents and adults with eating disorders and supporting families through the recovery process.

In addition to clinical programming, Inner Haven Wellness offers a supportive admissions process designed to help families and referral sources determine the most appropriate next step. The admissions team provides free clinical assessments, insurance benefit verification, and level-of-care guidance. When Inner Haven is not the right fit, the team can help connect families with appropriate treatment resources.

Inner Haven Wellness is in-network with most major regional and national insurance plans and offers flexible payment options for clients and families.

The Milwaukee-area adolescent PHP and IOP programs are currently accepting referrals ahead of the opening.

To make a referral, schedule an assessment, or learn more, contact Inner Haven Wellness admissions at 608-982-0852 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

Melissa Achurra

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Inner Haven Wellness | (608) 982-0980 | InnerHavenWellness.com

About Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults through Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program levels of care. With a physician-led, multidisciplinary approach, Inner Haven Wellness delivers compassionate, evidence-based treatment designed to support long-term recovery for individuals and families.

Inner Haven Wellness offers in-person and virtual programming designed to meet clients and families with clinical excellence, collaboration, and hope. The organization's multidisciplinary model includes therapy, nutrition support, medical and psychiatric monitoring, family involvement, and coordination with outpatient providers.

For more information, visit www.innerhavenwellness.com or call 608-982-0980.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness