Inner Light Compass Presents "A Journey Inward"
Dr. Corinne Cherek hosts an exciting weekend workshop dedicated to the understanding of the PROFOUND abilities we all have for SPIRITUAL HEALING.
Oct 03, 2019, 08:39 ET
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INNER LIGHT COMPASS is proud to present two enlightened luminaries; Dr. Terry Trueblood, Ph.D. and Christine Gurganus R.N. BSN.
Dr. Trueblood has a no non-sense, practical approach of bringing science and mysticism into your reality. Christine has over 35 years of metaphysical knowledge and practice making her ready to help her clients heal.
Currently working as a Grief & Spiritual Counselor, Dr. Cherek is pleased to offer these two incredibly gifted experts to the Las Vegas Community and anyone willing to experience "A Journey Inward" toward positivity, motivation, and healing.
Following this event Inner Light Compass will next host famous Astrologer Geraldine Kerr Nov 10, 2019.
A JOURNEY INWARD
An Inner Light Compass Conference and Workshop
Las Vegas, Nevada
October 12-13th, 2019
Kayenta Legacy Conference Room
9418 Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89134
Dr. Corinne Cherek is available for interviews and further inquiries.
Check out www.InnerLightCompass.com for more information.
Register for a life-changing opportunity now.
Contact:
Inner Light Compass LLC
Dr. Corinne Cherek
702-339-4100
224116@email4pr.com
www.InnerLightCompass.com
SOURCE Inner Light Compass
