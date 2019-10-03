Inner Light Compass Presents "A Journey Inward"

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INNER LIGHT COMPASS is proud to present two enlightened luminaries; Dr. Terry Trueblood, Ph.D. and Christine Gurganus R.N. BSN.

Dr. Trueblood has a no non-sense, practical approach of bringing science and mysticism into your reality. Christine has over 35 years of metaphysical knowledge and practice making her ready to help her clients heal.

Currently working as a Grief & Spiritual Counselor, Dr. Cherek is pleased to offer these two incredibly gifted experts to the Las Vegas Community and anyone willing to experience "A Journey Inward" toward positivity, motivation, and healing.

Following this event Inner Light Compass will next host famous Astrologer Geraldine Kerr Nov 10, 2019.

A JOURNEY INWARD

An Inner Light Compass Conference and Workshop

Las Vegas, Nevada

October 12-13th, 2019

Kayenta Legacy Conference Room

9418 Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89134

Dr. Corinne Cherek is available for interviews and further inquiries.

Check out www.InnerLightCompass.com for more information.

Register for a life-changing opportunity now.

Contact:

Inner Light Compass LLC

Dr. Corinne Cherek

702-339-4100

224116@email4pr.com

www.InnerLightCompass.com

SOURCE Inner Light Compass

Related Links

http://www.InnerLightCompass.com

