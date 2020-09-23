InnerAge 2.0 Reveals Your Biological Age and A Personalized Action Plan For Improving Your Healthspan

InnerAge 2.0 brings together five years of research and development by InsideTracker's science team composed of experts in aging, nutrition, exercise physiology, and data science, all working together to improve the original InnerAge system. The new system analyzes up to 18 blood biomarkers marking a significant increase from the previous five blood biomarkers analyzed in the original InnerAge. The increase comes InsideTracker's own proprietary data. InsideTracker analyzed data from tens of thousands of InsideTracker customers to best identify which blood biomarkers are strongly linked to aging and can be impacted by nutrition and lifestyle changes. Bringing this all together, InsideTracker can first determine a person's biological age versus their chronological age with great accuracy, then provide clear, easy, evidence-based recommendations for lowering their InnerAge and optimizing their healthspan.

Whether young or old, everyone has the potential to optimize their health and longevity. InnerAge 2.0 is an empowering first step in that process, helping people know their starting point and navigate towards a longer, healthier life with the ultra-personalized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations provided.

"People age at different speeds based on the decisions they make every day," explained Dr. Gil Blander, Founder and Chief Science Officer of InsideTracker. "In 2015, we pioneered a method that allowed people to accurately test their internal, biological age. Now, with InnerAge 2.0, we're proud to advance the space once again by not just improving the measurement, but also answering the question, "Now what?". InnerAge 2.0 not only gives a number but also guides people through an easy-to-follow action plan for improving their health and lowering their InnerAge based on the best research and data available."

InsideTracker has added a host of new features and improvements to InnerAge 2.0. The increased number of biomarkers and how they are weighted also means that consumers' InnerAge is more stable and less sensitive to daily fluctuations of individual biomarkers. The results integrate a strength of calculation demonstrating that with more biomarkers, your InnerAge score will increase in power. The InnerAge Progress table identifies the specific influence each biomarker has on InnerAge, allowing consumers to visualize how the changes they make to their individual biomarkers affects their InnerAge as a whole. The graphing tool of the InnerAge Progress section allows consumers to visualize the future by showing their potential best and potential worst InnerAge.

Those who purchase InnerAge 2.0 now will get increasingly valuable insights over time given that it is designed to constantly improve with new community data. As InsideTracker's data set becomes more robust, the algorithm evolves, and your InnerAge becomes more and more accurate through machine learning.

"InnerAge 2.0 analyzes key blood biomarkers that are related to inflammation, cardiovascular health, blood oxygen saturation, iron level, metabolism, glucose, and BMI. All of which are closely related to our ability to fight off COVID-19," says Blander. "InnerAge 2.0 can be a powerful system to not only help us optimize our healthspan, but also stay proactive, take control of our wellbeing and improve our resilience during these unprecedented times."

Priced at $179, InnerAge 2.0 is the newest addition to InsideTracker's comprehensive suite of personalized, blood- and DNA-based nutrition plans. Designed with flexibility in mind, InnerAge 2.0 can be added on for $99 to existing InsideTracker plans with just five key blood biomarkers required for an insightful base-level reading.

