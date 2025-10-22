InnerScope Hearing Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance in Ainnova Tech's Acquisition of OTCHealth Inc., Unlocking National Retail Reach and Accelerating Global Hearing Innovation

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND), a publicly traded innovator in hearing health ("InnerScope"), today announced its pivotal role in the pending acquisition of OTCHealth Inc. ("OTCHealth") by Ainnova Tech Inc. ("Ainnova"), a global leader in AI-powered early disease detection. This transaction marks a major milestone for InnerScope, as it leverages its established retail distribution agreements and technology pipeline to drive growth and innovation across the U.S. and global healthcare markets.

As an equity owner in OTCHealth, InnerScope will strategically transition the majority of its day-to-day sales operations—including its retail agreements with Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and other leading U.S. retailers and healthcare service companies representing 15,000+ independent pharmacies —to OTCHealth. This move enables OTCHealth, as a new subsidiary of Ainnova, to maximize the value of these partnerships and deliver advanced, affordable preventive health and hearing solutions to millions of consumers nationwide.

"This alliance with Ainnova Tech and OTCHealth represents a tremendous opportunity to expand the reach of our hearing technologies and to participate in the next generation of preventive healthcare," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "By focusing our resources on global R&D and technology innovation, while OTCHealth and Ainnova leverage our retail footprint and distribution expertise, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to patients, providers, and our shareholders."

"We are thrilled to welcome InnerScope as a strategic partner in this transformative acquisition. Their retail reach and hearing technology expertise are a perfect complement to Ainnova's AI-driven diagnostics platform. Together, we are building a comprehensive, accessible, and predictive healthcare ecosystem that empowers consumers and providers to detect and address health issues earlier, more efficiently, and at scale."

Through this transaction, subject to the terms, InnerScope will receive equity and profit participation in both OTCHealth and Ainnova Tech post-acquisition. This dual equity stake uniquely positions InnerScope shareholders to benefit from the anticipated growth, expanded market reach, and operational scale created by the combined strengths of all three companies.

InnerScope will focus on advancing its proprietary hearing technologies and bringing new innovations to market worldwide. These advancements will be integrated into OTCHealth's offerings, further enhancing the value proposition for all parties and supporting Ainnova's mission to deliver AI-driven early disease detection and preventive care.

The alliance is built on the shared recognition that hearing loss is not only a major health issue affecting 1.5 billion people globally but is also clinically linked to chronic diseases like diabetes and cognitive decline. By integrating InnerScope's hearing healthcare expertise, OTCHealth's digital health platform, and Ainnova proprietary AI diagnostics—including advanced retinal imaging and multi-modal analytics—the partnership will enable earlier identification of vascular, neurological, and hearing-related conditions, opening new pathways for proactive diagnosis and treatment.

With Ainnova Tech's upcoming launch of its autonomous retinal camera, cloud-based analytics, and expansion into public markets, InnerScope is proud to be a foundational partner in building a more predictive, connected, and accessible model of global healthcare.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies is a publicly traded company and a recognized innovator in hearing healthcare space. InnerScope holds retail agreements with leading U.S. pharmacy and retail chains and is focused on developing advanced hearing technologies for the global market. Through its equity ownership in OTCHealth and Ainnova Tech, InnerScope is positioned to benefit from ongoing growth and innovation in preventive healthcare.

About OTCHealth Inc.

OTCHealth Inc. delivers innovative digital health solutions and affordable medical, health, and wellness products online and through major U.S. pharmacies and retail chains. Its offerings include Bluetooth™ app-controlled over-the-counter hearing aids, a web-based AI hearing screening test, and an integrated guidance system for prevention and treatment—accessible via kiosks or online. For more information, please visit: https://otchealth.com

About Ainnova Tech Inc.

Ainnova Tech Inc. is a health technology company pioneering early disease detection through artificial intelligence and advanced imaging. Its proprietary platform combines deep learning, multi-modal data integration, and cloud-based analytics to deliver predictive, accessible, and connected preventive health solutions for healthcare systems and consumers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.ainnovatech.com

