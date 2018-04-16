InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership Agreement With Advantego Corporation for Exclusive Worldwide Distribution Rights for the Audiological Market

InnerScope Hearing Technologies markets and distributes audiological products and related hearing services to the audiological and hearing healthcare community via B2B audiological clinics and B2C direct-to-consumer via its eCommerce division.

Advantego designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) offerings.

The Company plans to build a hearing health digital channel which will be a cloud-based monthly subscription using Avantego's communication platform that will deliver tailored and personalized content for each practice or a network of practices. In addition, offer a complete marketing and public awareness campaigns to assist the hearing health care practitioners in growing their practices. These campaigns, which includes specialized and targeted digital messaging, interactive digital videos, digital publications and digital signage, will focus on driving more customers into their practices.

These public awareness-marketing campaigns we be aimed at addressing the prevalence and incidence of hearing loss and the risk factors associated with untreated hearing loss. The campaigns will be targeted to the 48 million currently in the U.S. alone that has reported some hearing loss. This number includes 1 in 5 teenagers and 60% of returning veterans from foreign wars. The majority (65%) of people with hearing loss are younger than 65 according to the Better Hearing Institute. However, only 20% of those individuals have sought out a treatment solution for their hearing loss. According to the October 2015 letter to the President from the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST),"untreated hearing loss, especially in older adults, is a substantial national problem". The Company believes that these marketing campaigns will help alleviate the social stigma and other barriers for people to accept the benefit from hearing technology.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement also provides the companies with the ability to integrate additional technologies, products and services into future collaborative offerings in the world-wide audiological market.

"We are very pleased to form this alliance with InnerScope," said Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson, Advantego's Chief Executive Officer, "InnerScope's long-term prominence, good standing and strong relationships within their industry are unparalleled."

"Advantego's platform capabilities and service offerings are a perfect fit to help us continually develop greater market awareness campaigns to drive more revenue for us, and the hearing healthcare practice owners", said Matthew Moore CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. One of our first objectives is to provide public awareness to help eliminate the stigma and denial associated with having hearing loss. This platform will deliver current and accurate information about hearing loss and the associated risk factors and consequences of untreated hearing loss for patients and family members visiting the 15,000+ audiological hearing aid clinics in North America. This market alone is expected to grow more than 3 times within the next five years. With the ever-growing older population and the ongoing worldwide epidemic of people suffering from hearing loss, we are excited to offer different and better ways to communicate information about hearing products and solutions to consumers".

http://www.advangego.com

