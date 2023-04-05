InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches HearingAssist Brand of OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on Walgreens.com

InnerScope Continues its B2B Major Retailer Sales Growth Strategy and Strengthens its Market Penetration With The Launch of Its OTC Hearing Aids On Walgreens.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid category, today announced the launch of its HearingAssist brand FDA-Registered Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Rechargeable Hearing Aids ("HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids") including its EZHear Neckband Amplifier and other assorted HearingAssist branded hearing and hearing related supplies ("HearingAssist Hearing Products") on Walgreens.com .

InnerScope's HearingAssist brand, with over 500,000 hearing aids sold, is fast becoming America's #1 Brand of OTC Hearing Aids. This latest launch of HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids and HearingAssist Hearing Products on Walgreens.com gives InnerScope nationwide access to Walgreens customers dealing with hearing loss and struggling to find affordable, high-quality hearing aids.

"InnerScope continues to execute on its successful B2B sales growth strategy with this latest HearingAssist launch on Walgreens.com, said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Walgreens customers can now enjoy the premium rich hearing features offered in the HearingAssit OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids with prices starting at $499 to $799 a pair compared to similar hearing aids with the same features for thousands of dollars more. With hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers, HearingAssist is America's #1 Brand of OTC Hearing Aids. Furthermore, InnerScope, with its HearingAssist and iHEAR brands of OTC Hearing Aids, continues to dominate the OTC market with more wholesale distribution and market penetration than any other OTC hearing aid competitor."

HearingAssist Brand of affordable, high-quality OTC hearing aids is now available on Walgreens.com . Walgreens customers can purchase HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids without a hearing exam or prescription or need to see a hearing health professional for fitting. HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids are priced from $499 to $799 a pair and work great right out of the box. However, for customers who would like assistance adjusting the devices to their specific listening needs, HearingAssist's call center has a team of Doctors of Audiology and Licenced Hearing Professionals who will help adjust the devices to get the maximum hearing benefit in every listening environment.

HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids have the latest in hearing technology features that include Bluetooth® wireless app-controlled models that allow full audio streaming using a smartphone for hands-free phone calling and listening to music or podcasts. As a result, HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids deliver a clear and crisp sound for understanding conversations on the phone, in a group setting, or in a noisy environment. Moreover, HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids have the same high-end hearing technology features (full wireless audio streaming, direction microphones, noise reduction algorithms, and environmental programs) as hearing aids sold and fit by hearing healthcare professionals for as much as $5,000 a pair or more.

HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids offered on Walgreens.com:

Please Click on the Links for More Info:

Please Click the Link to access the complete page with all four HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids models, including its EZHear Neckband Amplifier and other assorted hearing and hearing-related supplies: Hearing Assist | Walgreens

About Walgreens:

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. With nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers daily. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's, with its B2B business distribution model offering affordable OTC Hearing Products through major retailers, pharmacy chains, and healthcare service companies, breaks through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

In September 2021, InnerScope acquired iHear Medical Inc., a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, which provided access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility, and a team of engineers. In addition, InnerScope, in November 2021, also acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced and affordable Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , CVS.com , Walgreens.com, RiteAid.com , Target.com , BestBuy.com, Amazon.com , AmerisourceBergen , Cardinal Health, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle / Hy-Vee / Hartig Drug / Food City / Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite / SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets / Kholl's Pharmacy & Homecare and Topco Associates representing 15,000+ store locations.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for in-store and online HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

