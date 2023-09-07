InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Retains SmallCapVoice.com to Amplify Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Initiatives

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid space, announced today has retained SmallCapVoice.com ("SmallCapVoice" or "SCV"), a seasoned, yet dynamic firm with a focus on compliant investor relations, digital marketing, and community management services tailored for publicly traded companies. This new partnership underscores InnerScope's commitment to transparent and compliant investor practices, ensuring shareholders remain informed and engaged with the latest company advancements.

"We're extremely excited to begin this new chapter with SmallCapVoice," said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Their 20+ years of impeccable service and a track record in ensuring compliant investor and marketing practices align perfectly with our vision. As we continue to innovate and disrupt the hearing aid industry, this partnership will be crucial in maintaining a clear and open line of communication with our valued shareholders."

Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice, also expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "Working with a forward-thinking company like InnerScope presents an opportunity for us to employ our expertise in a meaningful way. Their dedication to improving hearing health globally is commendable, and we're eager to ensure their story resonates with the broader investor community."

This new strategy will launch InnerScope on new social media platforms, allowing better communication for customers and shareholders alike. Additionally, the Marketing Department at SCV will be working to guide the company's brand development in the market, targeting new customers and partners.

InnerScope's alliance with SmallCapVoice.com reiterates the company's commitment to best practices in investor relations and affirms its dedication to stakeholder engagement. With SCV's extensive experience and focus on compliant practices, InnerScope aims to elevate its communication strategy, fostering trust and growth within its community.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope's, with its B2B business distribution model offering affordable OTC Hearing Products through major retailers, pharmacy chains, and healthcare service companies, breaks through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

In September 2021, InnerScope acquired iHear Medical Inc., a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, which provided access to over 40 patents, an R&D facility, and a team of electroacoustic engineers. In addition, InnerScope, in November 2021, also acquired HearingAssist, an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart.com, Walmart Canada, CVS.com, Walgreens.com, RiteAid.com, Target.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com, FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle / Hy-Vee / Hartig Drug / Food City / Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite / SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets / Kholl's Pharmacy & Homecare and Topco Associates representing 15,000+ store locations.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for in-store and online HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

