InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Subsidiary HearingAssist Celebrates World Hearing Day By Offering OTC Hearing Aids in 1500+ Walmart Vision Centers

InnerScope and its subsidiary HearingAssist Inc. support the World Health Organization's World Hearing Day on March 3rd in a global call for action to address hearing loss and related issues

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid space today announced together with its subsidiary, HearingAssist Inc. ("HearingAssist") will join in celebrating in the World Health Organization (WHO) World Hearing Day on March 3rd, 2023, by promoting hearing health awareness through its HearingAssist branded affordable FDA-registered OTC Hearing Aids "America's #1 Brand of OTC Hearing Aids" offered in 1500+ Walmart Vision Centers and on Walmart.com.

World Hearing Day is an annual global advocacy event for raising awareness of hearing loss, promoting ear and hearing care, and calling for action to address hearing loss and related issues. InnerScope and HearingAssist are doing their part by raising public awareness for a call to action on early detection of hearing loss by first promoting access to FREE Hearing Screenings and early treatment of hearing loss, with easy access to HearingAssist's Affordable OTC Hearing Aids, now available nationwide at 1500+ Walmart Vision Centers and on Walmart.com.

Find out what you are hearing and what you are not!

Today, 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss, and half of those with hearing loss are younger than age 65. Hearing Loss is the third most common health problem among older adults in the U.S. Currently, tens of millions of Americans with untreated hearing loss (those with hearing loss who do not wear hearing aids) experience a decreased quality of life. Untreated hearing loss can lead to sadness, isolation, depression, anxiety, paranoia, cognitive decline, and poor social relationships.

A new study published in JAMA this January shows that hearing loss increases the risk of dementia. However, the study also found that wearing hearing aids to treat hearing loss lowers the risks of dementia in older adults. Despite numerous studies showing the increased risk of health problems associated with untreated hearing loss, including accelerated brain atrophy or shrinkage, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) reports that of the 28.8 million Americans (age 20-69) who could benefit from wearing hearing aids, fewer than 16% have ever used them, mostly due to the lack of access to affordable hearing aids.

"World Hearing Day is a great opportunity to bring much-needed awareness to the general public about hearing loss and the poorer quality of life if left untreated," said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "The most common treatment for hearing loss is hearing aids. Yet, the lack of awareness of the increased risks of mental health problems associated with untreated hearing loss, and the lack of accessibility to affordable hearing aids, caused millions of people to live with the health consequences of untreated hearing loss. We have always believed that greater access to more affordable hearing aids could improve the lives of those with untreated self-perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Now, thanks to the new OTC Hearing Aid Law, FDA-registered OTC hearing aids can be sold in stores and online without a prescription or required to see a medical or hearing professional. HearingAssist is proud to offer its Affordable FDA-registered OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids at 1500+ Walmart Visions Centers and online on Walmart.com."

HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on Walmart.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued its first World Report on Hearing, which can be accessed here. The report provides an in-depth look at hearing loss and its impact on society as a whole and provides possible solutions for the identification and rehabilitation efforts to help those in need of hearing assistance. Ear and hearing care is an essential component of universal health coverage and keeps our communities healthy and productive.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. OTC PINK: $INND

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , CVS.com, RiteAid.com, Target.com , BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite, SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets and Topco Associates representing 1000's of stores.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for HearingAssist and iHEAR branded in-store and online Hearing Products.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

