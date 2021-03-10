InnerScope Hearing Technologies Signs Joint Collaboration & Reseller Agreement with GTX Corp

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope") today announced it signed a Joint Collaboration & Reseller Agreement (the "Agreement") with GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) ("GTX"). Under the Agreement, GTX will have a non-exclusive reseller license to offer for sale InnerScope's Hearing Aid Devices and Related Hearing Products and Services through GTXCorp.com, GTX Online Store, Amazon, and through domestic and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. Also, the Agreement allows InnerScope to have a non-exclusive reseller license to offer for sale GTX's products and services through InnerScope's multiple retailer vendor agreements for the retailers' online sales portal and InnerScope's own online sales portal, NoHassleHearing.com.

The Agreement gives both companies the ability to cross-promote certain products and services and increase public awareness and safety in the senior assisted, law enforcement, military, intelligence, academic, and private sector both domestically and internationally, including but not limited to the health and wellness sector. Additionally, InnerScope and GTX will collaborate on future projects that fit both mutual core competencies and secure new B2B and B2C distribution channels in both the government and private sectors.

InnerScope will be launching its Latest in Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aid Technology with its Smartphone App-Controlled Self-Fitting - Self-Adjusting Rechargeable Hearing Aids ("Self-Fitting Hearing Aids") on GTXCorp.com and GTX Online Store in the next week. Based on the gaining interest for its Self-Fitting Hearing Aids, InnerScope anticipates, after the launch, a high volume of sales from multiple online sales portals.

"We are excited about the collaborative partnership with InnerScope whereby both companies can expand on opening new channels of distribution in both government and private sectors. GTX Corp offers a variety of Health & Safety Solutions to keep families and businesses more connected and protected. Since the launch of our noise-reducing earbuds (NRBz), we continue to stay committed to hearing health products and strongly believe hearing health is a vital part of staying connected with family and friends. InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Products will be a great addition to our health, safety, and wellness product line," stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, commented, "Partnering with GTX opens up new domestic and international market opportunities for InnerScope. We are looking forward to collaborating with GTX on various projects and securing new B2B and B2C distribution channels for both government and private sectors. We are thrilled to offer GTX's suite of products, which we believe will complement our Hearing Products and bring greater visibility to InnerScope's brand awareness. We also believe selling our Self-Fitting Hearing Aids through GTX's domestic and international distribution channels will give InnerScope the ability to participate in the global market of 1.5 billion people that live with some degree of hearing loss."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") Self-Fitting–Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, Self-Fitting–Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted in early 2021). InnerScope with its Affordable Self-Fitting – Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com for more info.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) delivers innovative wearable technology that provides safety, security, and peace of mind at the touch of a button or simple voice command. Putting the "Where" in Wearable Tech, GTX is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real-time the whereabouts of people or high-value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

