Innersense Organic Beauty Announces Partnership with Climate Neutral, Pursues Brand Certification

CONCORD, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty is proud to announce its partnership with Climate Neutral , an independent non-profit organization which helps companies measure their carbon footprint, offset it by purchasing quality carbon credits, and reduce emissions. The company joins over 300 brands leading the way to a zero-carbon future.

In 2020, the brand announced it is transitioning the majority of its clean hair care product line to Post Consumer Resin (PCR). This new partnership and future Climate Neutral Certification are next steps to achieve their commitment in becoming carbon neutral by July. The Climate Neutral label indicates that a brand is committed to taking immediate steps on climate action and helps consumers choose brands with net zero carbon emissions.

"We join other brands who are taking the lead by addressing climate change at the micro level. Offsetting our carbon emissions will allow us to help restore the climate and preserve it for future generations," says Greg Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We value radical transparency. By adding the Climate Neutral label to our bottles, our consumers can have complete faith in our business practices, intentions and in our brand."

Climate Neutral has a rigorous measurement and certification process all companies must complete before being granted the Climate Neutral Certified status.

"Consumers today are yearning for evidence that companies are aware of their contribution to climate change and committed to erasing it," says Climate Neutral CEO Austin Whitman. "We're thrilled to have Innersense Organic Beauty commit to this journey. Soon they will join our growing list of certified companies, proving that we're living in a new era of leadership on climate by top brands."

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more, visit innersensebeauty.com.

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to decrease global carbon emissions by creating a trusted net-zero certification for consumer brands. For more, visit climateneutral.org .

