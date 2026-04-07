Innersense Organic Beauty Launches High-Performance Air Dry Styling Cream for Smoothing Frizz, Protection, and Heatless Styling

Clinically proven to deliver 5x frizz reduction for up to 72 hours while enhancing natural texture and protecting against daily damage

CONCORD, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innersense Organic Beauty, a pioneer in clean, high-performance haircare, announces the launch of its latest innovation: Air Dry Styling Cream, a next-generation, multi-tasking styler designed to enhance natural texture while protecting hair from modern-day environmental stressors.

Innersense Organic Beauty Air Dry Styling Cream

Clinically proven to deliver up to 5x frizz reduction for 72 hours, even in humidity, the lightweight formula goes beyond traditional styling creams, offering heat protection up to 450°F, along with defense against UV exposure, pollution, and environmental aggressors. As hair air-dries, it works to refine and enhance natural texture, delivering a smooth, polished finish without the need for heat styling.

Powered by a high-performance blend of algin, baobab oil, and amino acids, the formula delivers both immediate styling benefits and long-term hair health. Algin creates a flexible, breathable barrier to lock in moisture and smooth frizz, while baobab oil deeply nourishes and enhances shine. Amino acids help strengthen and reinforce the hair structure, improving resilience over time.

"With Air Dry Styling Cream, I wanted to rethink what a multi-tasking styler should deliver today," said Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Consumers expect immediate results, but also formulas that actively support hair health. We developed this formula to enhance natural texture while helping protect against modern day elements including humidity, heat, UV exposure and pollution that can impact hair over time."

Designed for all hair types and textures, Air Dry Styling Cream simplifies styling routines while delivering elevated results, making it essential for modern, low-maintenance haircare.

Air Dry Styling Cream is available now in 2 oz ($10), 6 oz ($30), and 32 oz ($74) sizes at InnersenseBeauty.com, Ulta Beauty, and Salons nationwide, with additional rollout at Credo, The Detox Market, and Amazon.

About Innersense Organic Beauty:

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors. As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

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SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty