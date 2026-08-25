Innersense Organic Beauty Launches Overnight Repair Serum, a Clean Chemistry Solution Clinically Proven to Deliver 2.3x Stronger Hair

The New Overnight Repair Serum Revives Overprocessed, Damaged Strands While Smoothing, Strengthening, and Protecting Hair Overnight

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innersense Organic Beauty today announced the launch of Overnight Repair Serum, a clinically proven, dual-action bonding serum clinically shown to deliver 2.3x stronger hair and seal 96% of split ends after just one use. The lightweight, leave-in formula works from the inside out to repair bonds while sealing the cuticle, all while offering a weightless overnight treatment with no pillow transfer and no rinse required. Formulated with Innersense's clean chemistry philosophy, it brings professional-grade repair into an effortless nighttime ceremony, helping strengthen and restore damaged hair while you sleep.

Overnight Repair Serum

From frequent heat styling and coloring to daily environmental stressors, hair damage is cumulative, gradually breaking down protein bonds and compromising the cuticle. Overnight Repair Serum targets both sides of visible damage with a dual-action repair system that strengthens hair from within while smoothing and protecting the surface. Hydrolyzed Moringa Oleifera Seed Protein penetrates the cortex to help restore broken protein chains, reinforces weakened strands, and improves the appearance of split ends, while Tamanu Oil seals the cuticle, locks in moisture, and smooths rough, damaged areas. Lavandin extract provides a functional calming benefit that transforms the routine into a sensorial moment of rest and reset.

"Hair goes through so much throughout the day, and we saw an opportunity to rethink what's possible in clean haircare and bring true innovation to the repair category," said Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty. "With Overnight Repair Serum, we're pioneering a new approach to bond repair by combining advanced repair technology with clean chemistry in an effortless overnight treatment. It's an entirely new way to care for damaged hair, working while you sleep to help repair, strengthen, and restore hair from the effects of heat, color, and daily wear."

Together, the formula helps improve the look and feel of damaged hair by reinforcing weakened strands, smoothing the cuticle, replenishing moisture, and providing protection against future damage and everyday stressors. The result is hair that is stronger and looks smoother, softer, and noticeably shinier overall.

Clinically Proven After Just One Use*:

2.3x stronger hair

96% of split ends sealed

3x reduction in breakage

"Our vision for Overnight Repair Serum was to transform the nighttime haircare routine into a true moment of restoration, both for your hair and yourself," said Joanne Starkman, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We wanted this to be a meaningful wellness experience that begins with a deep breath and a moment to become centered, followed by awakening the serum between your palms before gently working it through the mid-lengths and ends. Whether applied to damp or dry hair, it's a simple, intentional ceremony that allows you to nourish and restore your strands while preparing for a restful night."

True to Innersense's commitment to clean, high-performance hair care, Overnight Repair Serum brings a targeted, restorative approach to damaged hair, turning a simple nighttime ritual into an opportunity to nourish, repair, and protect strands.

Overnight Repair Serum is available for $42 at InnersenseBeauty.com, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Detox Market, Credo, Beauty Heroes, and Chatters (Canada).

*Based on third-party controlled hair swatch study.

About Innersense Organic Beauty:

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors.

As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty