Innersense Organic Beauty Redefines Clean Hair Styling with Launch of Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade, a Next-Generation Professional Setter

New Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade Delivers High-Performance Hold Without Synthetic Polymers or Buildup

CONCORD, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innersense Organic Beauty, a pioneer in clean, holistic hair care, is proud to announce the launch of a next-generation styling essential: Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade. Developed alongside professional stylists and clean chemists, this new styler is designed to deliver strong hold, shape, and control without synthetic polymers, plasticizers, or traditional film-forming ingredients.

Innersense Organic Beauty Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade

While clean hair care formulations have advanced significantly, the styling category has continued to rely heavily on synthetic ingredients to achieve long-lasting results. With the launch of Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade, Innersense introduces a naturally derived alternative that delivers medium-to-strong hold while remaining touchable, and free of residue or buildup. The formula rinses clean, leaving hair feeling fresh, light, and healthy after every wash.

"With this new styler, we wanted to prove that clean performance does not require compromise," said Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade reflects our continued commitment to innovation, delivering the structure, definition, and versatility stylists expect while honoring our standards for ingredient integrity and hair wellness."

Formulated with Castor Seed Oil to support hair strength and enhance hold, plus Mango and Shea Butters to smooth frizz and help prevent dryness and breakage, this innovative product delivers high-performance, touchable medium-to-strong hold. It is designed for polished buns, ponytails, slick backs, short cuts, textured styles, without sticky residue, flakes, or stiffness.

"Our goal with the Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade is to expand our styling collection with a truly versatile new tool for stylists," said Joanne Starkman, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We designed it to give artists greater freedom behind the chair – more room to create, experiment, and express – while still delivering the clean, high-performance hold needed to achieve today's most in-demand looks."

Free of synthetic polymers, plasticizers, and film formers, this brand-new styler upholds the Innersense Clean Standard, which excludes over 3,000 potentially harmful ingredients. Suitable for all hair types and textures, the formulas provide salon-level performance while prioritizing ingredient integrity.

Inner Reflection Sculpting Pomade is now available for $26 at InnersenseBeauty.com, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Detox Market, Credo, Beauty Heroes, and Chatters (Canada).

About Innersense Organic Beauty:

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors.

As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

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SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty