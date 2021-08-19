Innersense Organic Beauty Launches Refill Pouches

Innersense Organic Beauty is constantly striving to deliver salon quality, clean hair care products with minimal environmental impact. All of their iconic white bottles are made with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The new refill pouches can be used to refill any existing Hairbath or Conditioner bottle, and one pouch can fill three 10 oz bottles or one full 32 oz bottle. Plastic pouches require less material than rigid containers, which translates to less waste and water used during manufacturing and significantly lower emissions. They're also lightweight, protect hair care products without the need for excess packing materials, and are damage resistant.

"Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our brand and we are always looking for innovative solutions that align clean beauty and a clean planet," says Greg Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We are excited to launch our refill pouches that make it easier for our customers to cut back on plastic by reusing and refilling their hair care bottles at home. This is one more step forward on a journey toward a more circular packaging future. We continue to look for even more sustainable packaging options that support our goals of reducing plastic waste while lowering our carbon footprint."

Hairbath refill pouches retail for $64.00 and Conditioner refill pouches retail for $74.00. Available online at innersensebeauty.com.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.com.

