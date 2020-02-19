Innerstaff and Perpetual Labor Sourcing Enter Joint Venture

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Postel, CEO of Innerstaff PEO, and Eric Petree, CEO of Perpetual Labor Sourcing (PLS), have combined their services to offer a full-service HR solution with an emphasis on recruiting manpower for labor intensive companies.

While payroll administration, HR and insurance will always be vital for a company's success, the booming economy, retiring baby boomers and historic unemployment lows have caused battling labor/talent shortages to be at the forefront of concerns for many businesses.

Innerstaff has successfully operated in Texas as a Professional Employer Organization since 2010. Recent opportunities have allowed Innerstaff to expand its reach to Florida and surrounding Southeastern states.

Having spent their careers in construction and skilled trades, Mr. Postel and Mr. Petree have a unique insight into HR and the importance of a strong labor force. They understand that productivity drives profitability. For that reason, Innerstaff is workforce centric. Innerstaff is designed to not only help clients source labor and talent, but to help clients retain that human capital. Workforce expansion and improvement sows the seeds of growth and prosperity for any labor-intensive company.

Maximize Profitability of Labor

We recognize that all companies are unique in structure and goals. We work hand-in-hand with our clients to plan, conform and implement our service. Every client has different needs, expectations, hiring conditions, and compensation packages. We learn and customize to the needs of the client.

We also know the importance of reporting to the client how their requirements and expectations influence their ability to recruit employees. We can provide detailed analytics that allow clients to see the volume of applicants, which ones are elevated to candidates, and the reasoning why those that did not make it were disqualified.

Construction:

Plumber

Electrician

HVAC

Welder

Pipefitter

Project Superintendent / Manager

Estimator

Iron Worker

Structural Steel Erector / Fabricator

Mechanical Insulator

Fire Sprinkler Pipe Installer

Oil & Gas/Energy Services:

Roustabout

Rough Neck

Motor Hand

Derrick Hand

Driller

Tool Pusher

We also source other miscellaneous Labor-Intensive Industries

LINKS

More information on Labor Sourcing only: http://www.plsourcing.com

More information on Full-Service HR with Labor Sourcing: https://www.innerstaffpeo.com/get-started/

CONTACT: info@innerstaffpeo.com, 281-747-4011

SOURCE Innerstaff / Perpetual Labor Sourcing

Related Links

http://plsourcing.com

