Innervate Named Finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards

News provided by

Innervate

05 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Best Newcomer Finalists

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innervate, the dynamic customer experience company, today announced it has secured its place as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 SaaS Awards program, competing in the Best SaaS Newcomer category.

Continue Reading

Formerly known as RevJet, Innervate is the industry's first plug-and-play dynamic customer experience orchestration solution. The company's footprint extends well beyond digital advertising to address all customer experience content — across all formats and channels — including websites, email, apps, video, social media, retail media, in-store displays, programmatic print, contact centers and more.

"It's an honor to be selected as a finalist for The SaaS Awards in the Best Newcomer category," said Darren Waddell, EVP of Marketing and Sales at Innervate. "This recognition is a testament to our vision to provide the first plug-and-play solution for orchestrating unlimited customer experience use cases."

Celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continue to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The Best Saas Newcomer award is given to the best SaaS product to appear in the last 12 months and demonstrate evidence of innovation and either positive reception or clear market demand. Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

"Each year, we see an explosion of competition and brilliant ideas in every submission," said James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards. "The organizations announced today as finalists, including Innervate, are clear evidence of the exceptional quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our panel of judges is thrilled to acknowledge these world-class SaaS innovators."

For more information on Innervate, visit www.innervate.com

ABOUT INNERVATE
Innervate, the Dynamic Customer Experience Company, delivers a plug-and-play solution that allows organizations to orchestrate unlimited CX use cases seamlessly across any channel, using their existing systems and teams. With Innervate's Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration, it's simple to get started, simple to scale and simple to succeed. Customers get modern CX use cases to market faster with Innervate's open network architecture that easily connects systems and data sources, without requiring coding. Organizations quickly innovate unlimited CX use cases across channels, using existing systems, data sources and teams. Ultimately, customers grow a portfolio of dynamic CX use cases, enriched by the data and systems they've already invested in and networked. Welcome to the era of plug-and-play CX. Innervate.com.

SOURCE Innervate

Also from this source

RevJet Relaunches as Innervate, the First Plug-and-Play Solution for Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.