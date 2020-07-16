InnerWorkings Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Innerworkings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) to HH Global Group Limited for $3.00 per share is fair to InnerWorkings shareholders. On behalf of InnerWorkings shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an InnerWorkings shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit InnerWorkings Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether InnerWorkings and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for InnerWorkings shareholders; (2) determine whether HH Global is underpaying for InnerWorkings; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for InnerWorkings shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an InnerWorkings shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/innerworkings-inc-inwk-stock-merger-hh-global/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

