On May 7, 2018, during aftermarket hours, InnerWorkings revealed that "[t]he Company will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years. Accordingly, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously issued financial statements for these periods, any earnings releases or other communications relating to these periods, or projections or estimates for any future periods."

On this news, InnerWorkings' stock fell sharply during aftermarket hours on May 7, 2018.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

Please follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bernstein-liebhard-llp/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/bernlieb.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innerworkings-shareholders-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-investors-of-innerworkings-inc---inwk-300644054.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

