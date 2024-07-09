Innis & Gunn Launches Tequila Cask Blonde in the US

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to be amazed as award-winning Scottish brewer, Innis & Gunn announces the launch of Tequila Cask Blonde, its latest seasonal release.

Combining the smooth character of a blonde ale with distinctive notes of tequila, the Innis & Gunn Tequila Cask Blonde is matured using specially selected Mexican tequila casks. The flavours from the casks provide the unmistakable citrus and spice tequila character, while the sweetness from the oak tempers and adds depth, ensuring this beer is as accessible and refreshing as it is original.

A great match for summer, this premium beer can be enjoyed at BBQs, on a nice patio, and poolside with friends. Whether you are a beer enthusiast or a foodie, Tequila Cask Blonde can be paired with seasonal bites such as crispy fish tacos, spiced chicken burgers and street corn salads. The recommended serve is with a slice of pink grapefruit, which accentuates the citrus character of the beer while dialling up its refreshment.

Innis & Gunn have thought and brewed with originality since they discovered the incredible effects of cask maturation of beer back in 2003.

Dougal Sharp, the Founder and Master Brewer of Innis & Gunn, shared his excitement about the new release: "Innovation always drives us forward, and we relish offering drinkers something they will genuinely like, that's got a real point of difference. The rise of Tequila has been meteoric, and so we wanted to express some of the attitude and flavours of this incredible spirit category in this beer."

"This is Tequila Beer made properly with real tequila casks as the name suggests. Innis & Gunn Tequila Cask Blonde is the real deal – it doesn't imitate the other tequila beers merely infused with tequila and citrus flavours. We are delighted by the complexity and zest of such a pale coloured and wildly refreshing beer.", continued Sharp.

Tequila Cask Blonde is now available in 4x500ml cans ($12.99) and can be found at select independent beer and grocery retailers – just in time to kick off summer!

Innis& Gunn is also updating its flagship portfolio range, and The Original and Caribbean Rum Cask can now be found in a new 4x500ml can format, replacing the 6x330ml bottle pack, in all major states, with a 20% target price reduction to consumers ($12.99).

About Innis & Gunn

Since its foundation in 2003, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has grown to become one of the UK's most successful premium beer businesses. Using innovative techniques including oak cask maturation, Innis & Gunn brew multi-award-winning beers including the flagship 'The Original', winner of 'Grand Gold' and 'Prize of the Jury' at the global Monde Selection Awards and Innis & Gunn Lager Beer, Scotland's premium Lager, recently awarded at The Great Taste Awards. The brewer's portfolio also includes a range of IPAs and a line of bespoke limited-edition brews which demonstrate quality, innovation and craft.

