Innisfree Hotels Announces Opening of The Landing, Pensacola Beach's Newest Waterfront Event Venue

The newly reimagined coastal space blends modern flexibility with beachside elegance for private celebrations, community events, and year-round entertaining.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innisfree Hotels announces the grand opening this month of The Landing , Pensacola Beach's new waterfront destination for celebrations, gatherings, destination entertaining, and community events. Featuring panoramic water views and access to a private stretch of beach, The Landing combines relaxed coastal charm with modern versatility to accommodate everything from weddings and milestone occasions to corporate functions and ticketed entertainment.

The Landing’s design reflects the laid-back elegance of Pensacola Beach while offering the flexibility needed to host events of all sizes

The opening comes at a time of growing momentum for Pensacola Beach, which continues to expand its year-round appeal to visitors and locals and was recently named the #1 Best Beach in the United States in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. The Landing answers increasing demand for a picturesque event space that can host private milestones and public programming, bringing new opportunities for residents, travelers, and local businesses to connect.

"We wanted to create a place that celebrates connection," said Ted Ent, CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "This is more than a reimagination; it's about offering Pensacola Beach a space where memories are made, stories are shared, and celebrations shine. Pensacola Beach is growing in ways that call for spaces where people can come together, and The Landing perfectly fits that need."

To introduce the venue to the community, The Landing will host a Vendor Expo and Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, March 6, from 2 to 8 p.m. The open house-style event invites local residents, event planners, and business partners to tour the space, meet preferred vendors, and preview a lineup of exclusive ticketed programming planned for this summer. Guests attending the opening event will enjoy tastings from local chefs, refreshing beverages, live music, and a DJ while exploring the waterfront venue.

And on Thursday, March 19, The Landing will throw a lowcountry Shrimp Boil, its first ticketed event ($67.50, $33 for kids under 10). The family-friendly Shrimp Boil will return weekly each Thursday until peak season, with food, drink, music, and entertainment included.

The Landing's design reflects the laid-back elegance of Pensacola Beach while offering the flexibility needed to host events of all sizes. From sunset ceremonies and fundraisers with ocean views to family reunions and seasonal celebrations, The Landing provides a welcoming backdrop for memorable experiences by the water. Its goal is to be a one-stop, coastal-inspired destination where planning gatherings is seamless and stress-free.

Bookings for private rentals, weddings, and other celebrations are now open at The Landing at Red Fish Blue Fish, 5-K Via De Luna Dr., Pensacola Beach, FL 32561. Connect with The Landing at facebook.com/thelandingpensacolabeach and at thelandingpensacolabeach.com , and RSVP for the grand opening event at facebook.com/events/1542223267275456 .

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than 40 years, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet, and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, is consistently named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com .

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels