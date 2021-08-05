Innisfree Hotels Chooses StayNTouch to Deliver Guest-Centric Mobile PMS Across 5 Independent Properties

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innisfree Hotels, an owner and operator of both full and focused service properties throughout the United States, selects StayNTouch , a global leader in guest-centric technology and mobile hotel property management systems (PMS), as the PMS provider for their 5 independent Gulf Coast Properties, totalling more than 590 rooms.

Largest Beachfront Hotel Owner-Operator on the Gulf Coast Selects StayNTouch

Innisfree is currently the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with over 3,191 hotel rooms, $800 million of assets under management, and $175 million in annual hotel revenue. Innisfree chose StayNTouch to implement an intuitive mobile PMS across their independent portfolio, facilitate more efficient staff training, enable flexible management of inventory, and deliver a more unique and memorable guest experience.

Scott Ford, Director of Marketing at Innisfree, explains: "Here at Innisfree Hotels, we strive to provide unique, fun and memorable experiences for our guests and everything a vacation should be. We needed a PMS that could empower each of our independent properties to deliver their own unique and exceptional guest experience, while also helping to boost staff productivity and increase revenues. StayNTouch is the right solution for us."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer for StayNTouch, said, "Partnering with Innisfree Hotels is an exciting opportunity for StayNTouch, particularly because we share a commitment to deliver a customer experience driven by innovation and excellence. We are proud to provide our customers with PMS technology that is both guest-centric and staff-centric and facilitates more efficient operations, enhanced revenues, and an empowered ownership experience."

About Innisfree Hotels

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hotel brands. Today, the company owns or manages 3,470 hotel rooms and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with 14 Gulf-front properties totaling 2,128 rooms.

Innisfree is a triple bottom line company, measuring success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and on the planet. To these ends, Innisfree strives to promote a culture of responsibility and service to humanity. A value-driven corporate culture enables the company to have a deeper understanding of the needs of its guests, partners and clients, resulting in service that ensures fun and memorable experiences.

In 2019, Innisfree was ranked as one of the nation's top Management Companies and top Owners & Developers by Hotel Business, the no. 1 hotel industry information source according to Harvey Research.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. StayNTouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

