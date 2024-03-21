INNISFREE Introduces Complete Rebrand to U.S. Market

Launch Features New Look, New Clean & Cruelty-Free Formulations, and Expanded Distribution

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INNISFREE, a high-efficiency, nature-powered, vegan skincare brand today officially launches the global rebrand in the U.S. market inclusive of new packaging, new logo and new clean and cruelty-free formulas. This announcement coincides with news of doubling distribution at SEPHORA (US) doors - now in more than 1,200 brick-and-mortar store locations including full distribution at SEPHORA at Kohl's.

INNISFREE's Rebranded Best-Sellers

The Korean beauty brand known for its expertise in Green Tea skincare science credits the evolution of the business model, the adaptations to the consumer journey of brand discovery, and the competitiveness of the marketplace as reasons for the new brand identity.

"INNISFREE has been one of the leading brands at the forefront of the K-Beauty craze, taking over the world for the last decade and rapidly expanding from Asia to the Western world, in part, due to its agility and ability to innovate," said Julien Bouzitat, US Brand General Manager - INNISFREE. "At the same time, we have seen a significant number of brands joining the clean and [nature-derived] skincare space. So it was time for INNISFREEto reassert its points of difference and strong storytelling while adapting to how the consumer journey has evolved from social media discovery to preferred places of purchase."

INNISFREE notes the US as the priority Western growth market, doubling marketing investments in the region. In Q1 2024 alone, INNISFREE has relaunched 43 products, including 3 new innovations (Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45, Green Tea Enzyme PHA Toner). The brand also touts Sephora's 'Clean at Sephora' certification, is certified cruelty-free by PETA, and abides by its INNISFREE-clean standard*.

The most obvious aspect of the rebrand includes a packaging and logo update, utilizing the Active Green colorway, a hue developed by INNISFREE. This will be applied consistently across brand designs, a nod to mother nature and the brand's heritage in green tea innovation.

"The new brand identity and packaging design was developed with shopping at a multi-brand retailer like SEPHORA in mind," said Bouzitat, "Our signature, bold INNISFREE green colorway makes us stand out in a crowded space and we have simplified the way to navigate the product portfolio for self-selection, utilizing specific hues to define collections. Green for our Green Tea items, brown for Volcanic Clay, pink for Cherry Blossom and so on."

Through the impactful increased distribution with SEPHORA and SEPHORA at Kohl's and future community engagement tactics, INNISFREE has sights on getting closer to current and new customers.

"We want INNISFREE to become a nationwide household name and no longer the 'best kept secret' of K-Beauty," remarks Bouzitat, "We always get the same reaction from new INNISFREE users: they are surprised and a bit in disbelief about how good the formulas are for the affordable price point. Our products speak for themselves, you just need to get your hands on them!"

INNISFREE retails for under $50 with most items falling in the $12 - $32 range. Best-selling SKUs include the 2023 Allure Best of Beauty winning, Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36, Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask, and the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream & Serum. The brand can be found at us.INNISFREE.com, in SEPHORA and SEPHORA at Kohl's retail stores nationwide, at SEPHORA.com, Kohls.com/Sephora and Amazon.com.

*INNISFREE-clean means that every product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, triclosan, triclocarban, talc, SLS/SLES, gluten, coal tar, BHT, or other potentially unfavorable ingredients.

More about INNISFREE's new product innovations:

Green Tea Enzyme PHA Toner, $24 (150ml/5.07 fl. oz.)

A leave-on, gentle daily exfoliant with 7% PHA and Green Tea Enzyme to visibly smooth and even out rough texture while hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid.

Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $32 (30ml/1.01 fl. oz.)

A brightening serum, with vitamin C and enzyme from green tea, that helps visibly smooth and fade dark spots for a more even-toned, refined complexion.

Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $22 (50ml/1.69 fl. oz.)

A green-tinted mineral sunscreen, with eight types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and soothing cica, that protects while neutralizing visible redness.

