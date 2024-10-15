Innit Audio Launches Freemium Model: Revolutionizing Gaming Soundscapes

Innit Audio, the trailblazer in immersive audio technology, has officially launched a new distribution model that makes its core immersive audio technology free.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Lindgren, CEO of Innit Audio, states, "Our new Freemium model demonstrates Innit's commitment to making lifelike audio immersion accessible to everyone. Whether you choose our free or Pro option, Innit ensures an unparalleled sound experience that blurs the line between virtual and reality."

New free core offering

Innit Audio launches Freemium model

Innit's free version allows gamers to experience the core features of its revolutionary algorithm without the need for a credit card or account creation. Anyone can now install Innit and enjoy an unforgettable audio experience on any headset and in any game.

Based on new science and understanding of how to process audio, all sounds played through Innit go through sophisticated optimization by Innit's patented algorithm. This creates time-domain coded sound vectors that add critical missing information, resulting in true 360x360 3D soundscapes and world-leading directional sound placement.

Introducing Innit Pro

While the core Innit offering is now free, the company is also launching new paid options for those who want the best gaming audio environment possible. At the forefront of these new features is the Innit Exclusive mode, which reduces latency between in-game actions and the sound heard in your headset.

Innit Pro also includes Innit's 7-band Equalizer, enabling users to fine-tune their audio settings for a personalized experience. Gamers will be able to take advantage of pre-made EQ profiles, tailored specifically for the biggest games and most popular headsets, or create their own profiles to ensure an optimal and personalized sound experience. Anyone downloading Innit will get access to Innit Pro for free for 3 months.

Following the free trial, gamers can experience Innit's new Exclusive Mode, EQ and other premium features for just $3.99/month, $8.99/quarter, $29.99/year, or a one-time purchase of $69.99.

Innit Audio invites everyone to explore this new era of sound immersion. Experience the transformation today by visiting https://innit.audio.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact [email protected].

About Innit Audio AB

Innit Audio AB is set to redefine the gaming landscape for audio enthusiasts. We believe that high quality sound delivers increased enjoyment and performance. Our patent pending proprietary technology enables audio that mirrors reality as closely as possible, setting a new standard for immersive audio and giving gamers the power to truly interpret and interact with their gaming environments. Led by an A-team of industry veterans, including CEO Martin Lindgren, Innit's single, defining purpose is to revolutionize audio experiences through all headphones, headsets and earbuds.

Contact: Martin Lindgren,[email protected],+46 702083388

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530819/InnitAudio_Freemium_Launch.jpg

