Innit Partners with Chef'd to Deliver Next Generation Meal Kit Solutions to Your Door

For the first time consumers can order the exact ingredients for their meals in-app, making it possible to go from meal discovery to planning, purchasing and cooking a meal on one platform. The partnership allows Innit users to select from a wide variety of meals that can be ordered, choose the delivery date, and checkout with Apple Pay or credit card. Chef'd will then deliver fresh ingredients to their doorstep, cutting the time it takes to get a meal on the table.

Upon receiving the meal ingredients, users scan a QR code or select the meal from their meal plan to begin Innit's industry-leading "Culinary GPS" video guidance for every step of the way, going beyond the traditional recipe card to get home chefs from doorstep to dinner without a hitch. The platform intelligently sequences all the meal preparation steps to ensure everything is ready at the same time, giving consumers the confidence to put a new and delicious meal on the table every night of the week.

"We're excited to be pioneering the next evolution of the meal kit industry through our partnership with Chef'd. Our personalized, customizable meal content and guided cooking system are a perfect fit with Chef'd's high quality meal solutions," said Eugenio Minvielle, Founder and President of Innit. "We're looking forward to bringing a new level of confidence and simplicity to the kitchen."

"Innit's revolutionary approach to connecting the kitchen fits perfectly with our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, distinctively delicious meal experiences created with fresh, whole ingredients," said Kyle Ransford, CEO of Chef'd. "The additional value Innit provides to the everyday eating ritual from personalized nutrition to appliance connectivity is a significant benefit to our customers and partners. Pairing Innit's eating technology with our best-in class direct to consumer fresh ingredient fulfillment brings capabilities to home cooks that were never before possible."

Along with the launch of the Chef'd partnership Innit also has launched a full update to its meal planning experience. Chef'd meals will be available through Innit immediately for iOS, and later this month on Android.

ABOUT INNIT

Silicon Valley-based Innit is an eating technology company leading the vision of the connected kitchen. Innit has developed the world's first Connected Food Platform. Realizing the vision of the Connected Kitchen, Innit is the centralized hub that integrates a disjointed food system by focusing on the way individuals want to eat. Combining the strengths of its partners' products and services with its platform, Innit provides a personalized, connected, and confidence-building consumer experience across the eating ritual. Follow us on Facebook @eatinnit on Twitter @innit and on Instagram @eatinnit. For more information visit www.innit.com.

ABOUT CHEF'D

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, Chef'd is an at-home, high-quality ingredient meal store

that partners with celebrated chefs, media outlets and culinary influencers to create recipes that

make it easy for anyone to cook like a pro at home. Launched in late April 2015, Chef'd was

created to help consumers rethink the home-cooked meal by offering fresh, pre-portioned

ingredients that aim to eliminate food waste and in turn cut consumer grocery costs, all without

the hassle of subscription or membership fees. Chef'd branded recipes are currently available

from noted chefs, health experts and renowned media publications. Follow on Twitter

@get_chefd and Instagram @Chefd. More information available at Chefd.com.

