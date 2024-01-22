INNO Golf Carts Introduces the Revolutionary INNO-F2 at PGA Show 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INNO Golf Carts, a division of INNOXONE, is once again at the forefront of innovation in the golf cart industry with the launch of its latest model, the INNO-F2, at the PGA Show 2024. Following the successful debut of the single-rider INNO-F1, the new two-seater model, INNO-F2, is set to redefine the standards of golf cart design and functionality.

The INNO-F2 is a product of extensive research and development, aiming to enhance the golfing experience by combining comfort, style and cutting-edge technology. In addition to its functional attributes, the INNO-F2 will be available in a range of color options, allowing golfers to choose a cart that best reflects their personal style. This choice further underscores INNO Golf Cart's commitment to providing a customizable and unique golfing experience. 

Designer and Founder of INNO Golf Carts, Mr. Kim, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation. "The launch of the INNO-F2 marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the golf mobility sector. We are proud to offer golfers a choice between the solo experience of the INNO-F1 and the shared journey of the INNO-F2, each designed to cater to different preferences while ensuring luxury and performance."

INNO Golf Carts' approach to design and innovation reflects a broader trend in the golf industry towards personalization and technological integration. The INNO-F2, with its state-of-the-art features, is a testament to the brand's commitment to leading this trend. The F1 and the F2 golf cart is equipped with advanced technology including integrated Bluetooth connectivity, allowing golfers to stay connected with their digital world while on the course. The intuitive design and compact form factor provide unparalleled maneuverability and efficiency, suitable for various golfing landscapes.

The launch of the INNO-F2 also represents a significant opportunity for golf course owners. By adding both the INNO-F1 and INNO-F2 models to their fleets, they can offer golfers modern, sophisticated options that enhance the overall golfing experience. This strategic addition is expected to give golf courses a competitive edge by catering to a broader range of golfer preferences.

The INNO-F2's debut is a pivotal moment for INNO Golf Carts, marking the company's continued evolution and its commitment to excellence in the golf cart industry.

About INNO Design

INNO DESIGN Inc. is a total creative consulting firm established in Silicon Valley in 1986, and for 37 years it has led the way spreading concept and value of design to the general public, which declares that design starts from the market. INNODESIGN was one of the top 10 design groups selected by NIKKEI BP (a Nihon Keizai Shimbun company) in Japan in 2009. INNO-F1 and F2 are engineered with the latest electric vehicle technology developed by INNOMOBILITY LAB, a subsidiary of INNODESIGN and INNOXONE.

To learn more, visit innogolfcarts.com.

Fleet and Direct Sales, contact:
Young Kim, CEO
INNO Design Inc.
(650)867-0736
(650)559-4314
[email protected]
[email protected]

Media, contact:
Jason Keesling
Write Right Media
(602)387-0616
[email protected]

SOURCE Inno Golf Carts

