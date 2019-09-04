Innoblative Welcomes Kelly Londy as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoblative Designs, Inc. (Innoblative), a private medical device company committed to developing next generation, advanced-energy surgical solutions, including its recently FDA cleared SIRA™ RFA Electrosurgical Device, today announced the appointment of Kelly Londy as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Kelly and her passion for innovation and patient-focused medical device solutions," stated Tyler Wanke, an Innoblative founder and Board member. "Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the MedTech market, specifically in diagnostic and therapeutic devices for cancer, making her an ideal fit to lead the company as we launch our commercial activities and additional clinical studies."

Londy has more than two decades of experience in the healthcare field. Most recently, she served as CEO of Lumicell, Inc., a technology leader in the field of image-guided cancer surgery, including a pioneering intraoperative margin assessment system. Previously, Londy was Chief Operating Officer at Accuray, Incorporated, a radiation oncology company focused on tumor treatment solutions, where she led all customer facing activities, from product development through customer adoption, education, and service. Prior to joining Accuray, Londy held various leadership roles at GE Healthcare North America and Philips Healthcare North America, where she developed multi-business strategies with a focus on value and new technologies.

"Innoblative's SIRA™ RF ablation device offers unique capabilities that address shortcomings in the current advanced energy surgical market," said Londy. "I am thrilled to join this dynamic team and look forward to commercializing this next-generation RFA technology to improve the surgical experience for both physicians and patients."

Radio-frequency devices are widely used today to thermally ablate tumors and to coagulate surgical sites with RF-based energy. The ablation market continues to grow with the addition of new therapies and an increase in cancer incidence worldwide.

About Innoblative Designs, Inc.

Innoblative Designs Inc. is a medical device company whose mission is to develop next generation, advanced-energy surgical solutions that improve the way surgeons coagulate and ablate soft tissue to achieve better care for patients. For more information, visit Innoblative.com.

