Innocan Pharma Advances Liposomal CBD with Positive Response from FDA Following Successful Pre-IND Meeting

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that it has received a positive response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following Innocan's successful pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) Type B meeting with the FDA held in July, for its lead drug product Liposomal Technology-CBD (LPT-CBD).

The FDA has agreed for LPT-CBD's submission under the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) by establishing a scientific bridge to the reference listed drug. The 505(b)(2) abbreviated pathway, as it is often described, typically enables a faster route to patent utilization and commercial approval. This pathway is a significant milestone for Innocan, as it may pave the way for a streamlined and accelerated FDA approval process for LPT-CBD, while allowing Innocan to advance its patent protected innovation.

In addition, Innocan has reached an alignment with the FDA on both its non-clinical development plan and the clinical study design for LPT-CBD's proposed Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for a Phase I clinical study.

Professor Chezy Barenholz, Innocan's Chief Scientific Officer said, "We are very pleased with the conclusion of our meeting and interactions with the FDA. We now have a clear and straight forward pathway toward generating the data needed for the initiation of our clinical study with LPT-CBD to treat chronic pain."

"Innocan is fully committed to bringing new opportunities for chronic pain management," added Dr. Eyal Kalo, Research and Development Director of Innocan. "Chronic pain is a serious condition that affects around 20% of the population (1of 5 US Adults) (*) with significant unmet needs. The positive FDA feedback is a crucial milestone for us, enabling the advance of LPT-CBD to market and bring much-needed relief to millions suffering from chronic pain."

"Given the current standard of care for chronic pain, we believe clinicians' ability to address existing gaps will be significantly enhanced by LPT-CBD," emphasized Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, COO at NEMA Research Inc, Key Opinion Leader in chronic pain, and a member of Innocan's advisory board.

Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan, highlighted that LPT-CBD has demonstrated long-lasting CBD release in nonclinical studies, and added, "Our work is a crucial element in the fight against chronic pain, bringing a novel technological approach to the forefront."

