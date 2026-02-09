Innocan Pharma Announces LPT-CBD demonstrates Pain Relief over Placebo-Results from a randomized blinded clinical study in Dogs

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP40) (OTCQB: INNPD) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, proudly announces the publication of a research article titled "Efficacy, pharmacokinetics and safety of liposomal synthetic cannabidiol injected subcutaneously in dogs: a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial" in the esteemed peer reviewed journal Frontiers in veterinary science (https://doi.org/10.3389/fvets.2025.1746266) (1).

Key findings include:

Significant improvement in behavior/function reported by owners (p = 0.0217), with 100% of dogs showing improved function after LPT-CBD vs 25% after placebo.

Significant reduction in lameness (Visual Lameness Scale; p = 0.033) and pain (interactive VAS; p = 0.005) following LPT-CBD administration in comparison to placebo.

LPT-CBD injection provided a sustained-release profile, with measurable plasma CBD concentrations lasting up to 4 weeks.

All dogs tolerated LPT-CBD, with only minor, self-resolving adverse events: a short-lived (~2-day) fever and a transient injection-site swelling that was resolved within a few days without treatment.

In follow-up to our recent publication demonstrating the long-acting effects of LPT-CBD in dogs with osteoarthritis (2), the present study evaluated LPT-CBD effect compared with placebo. Eight clients-owned dogs suffering from naturally occurring osteoarthritis received two subcutaneous injections in a randomized, blinded, crossover design: synthetic CBD in liposomes (LPT-CBD) 7 mg/kg and placebo (empty liposomes of identical amount and lipid composition) administered four weeks apart. Throughout the study, serial blood sampling was performed to assess CBD and its metabolite plasma concentrations and to evaluate hematological and biochemical profiles before and up to 4-weeks post-injections. Efficacy was assessed via activity monitoring collar and scorings by owners and two veterinary specialists.

This study demonstrates that a single subcutaneous injection of LPT-CBD produced sustained improvements in long-term pain-related outcomes and overall, wellbeing in client-owned dogs with naturally occurring osteoarthritis for up to four weeks, with a statistically significant superiority over placebo. The observed clinical benefit is concordant with sustained plasma CBD concentrations persisting for up to four weeks following administration.

"LPT-CBD has been repeatedly demonstrated to have a pain relief effect across multiple efficacy studies in dogs, goats, and other animals," said Professor Chezy Barenholz, Head of the Advisory Board. "However, this study is particularly important because it shows the clear advantages of LPT-CBD over the liposomal placebo."

Dr. Eyal Kalo, Vice President of Research and Development, added: "We are encouraged by these results, particularly given LPT-CBD's potential as a long-acting approach to pain management in both veterinary and human settings. We have initiated ongoing discussions with FDA, including the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and the human analgesic and anesthetic department of the FDA, to support the advancement of LPT-CBD across both markets."

Reference:

(1) Yael Shilo-Benjamini et al, Efficacy, pharmacokinetics and safety of liposomal synthetic cannabidiol injected subcutaneously in dogs: a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial, Front. Vet. Sci., 19 January 2026.

(2) Yael Shilo-Benjamini et al, Therapeutic efficacy and pharmacokinetics of liposomal-cannabidiol injection: a pilot clinical study in dogs with naturally-occurring osteoarthritis, Front. Vet. Sci., 23 August 2023.

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

