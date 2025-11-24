Innocan Pharma Announces Promising Translational Evidence from a Pain Relief Study of Repeated LPT-CBD Administration in Goats

Two goats suffering from chronic and disabling painful condition were treated with subcutaneous Synthetic Liposomal Cannabidiol (LPT-CBD, 5 mg/kg) injections every six weeks for 10 months. Throughout the study, serial blood sampling was performed to assess CBD and its metabolite plasma concentrations and to evaluate hematological and biochemical profiles before and up to six weeks following each administration. Efficacy was assessed by the caregivers via quality of life (QoL) weekly scoring, and adverse effects were monitored. Key findings include:

Repeated LPT-CBD injections (7 injections per goat) maintained sustained CBD plasma concentrations consistent with a slow-release pharmacokinetic profile.

Favorable drug tolerability was observed throughout the study with no recorded adverse events.

In contrast to repeated oral CBD consumption in humans, this study showed that repeated LPT-CBD injections did not elevate liver enzymes—markers typically associated with liver injury (2).

Repeated administration of LPT-CBD resulted in sustained pain relief, improved mobility, and enhanced quality of life, consistently maintained during the study period (10 months).

The results of this study offer clinically translatable information. LPT-CBD injections every 6 weeks are practical, have shown no adverse effects, and provide long-term CBD plasma concentrations. Additionally, LPT-CBD demonstrated remarkable efficacy trends in pain control and wellbeing improvement for several weeks and can potentially provide similar results in people.

"The findings of this study highlight the sustained beneficial effects of LPT-CBD observed over 10 months of repeated administration said Professor Chezy Barenholz, Head of the Advisory Board. "LPT-CBD was designed for the treatment of chronic conditions through repeated monthly administrations, and this study provides promising translational evidence supporting this approach".

Dr. Eyal Kalo, Vice President of Research and Development added, "This study demonstrates that repeated LPT-CBD administration, designed as a non-opioid chronic pain therapy, does not elevate liver enzymes, supporting a favorable long-term safety profile. By comparison, repeated oral CBD intake has been linked to elevated liver enzymes and potential liver injury (2). These results strengthen the evidence supporting the long-term safety of LPT-CBD in humans".

Reference:

Yael Shilo-Benjamini et al, Liposomal-synthetic-cannabidiol: preliminary translational evidence of efficacy, tolerability and pharmacokinetics following repeated subcutaneous injections in two goats, Frontiers in Pharmacology 10 November 2025 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2025.1689226/full Jeffery Florian et al, Cannabidiol and Liver Enzyme Level Elevations in Healthy Adults, A Randomized Clinical Trial, JAMA Internal Medicine September 2025 Volume185, Number 9 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40622698/

