Innocan Pharma Reports Full Year 2023 Results with Revenues up Nearly 6X to $13.7M

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 534% year-over-year to US$13.7 million , compared to US$2.6 million in 2022. This significant increase in revenue was primarily due to the robust sales performance of Innocan's subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd.

Management Comments

Iris Bincovich, the CEO of Innocan commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in 2023, closing the year with a strong fourth quarter. This was due to the strong execution by our team in the quarter as well as throughout the year. We delivered impactful, customer-centric innovation and thoughtfully managed all aspects of our operation. Our accomplishments during the year as well as our progress on executing on our strategy has enabled us to exceed our financial targets for 2023."

"We are pursuing FDA approval of our LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform which facilitates exact dosing and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream for use by patients who suffer from Chronic pain." continued Ms. Bincovich. "We remain committed to our vision. It is definitely an exciting time for Innocan Pharma and our shareholders."

Roni Kamhi, CEO BI Sky Global and COO of Innocan Pharma commented: "Our consumer wellness products are trusted by millions of customers. We at BI Sky Global are very pleased with the results of 2023. We have leveraged our deep understanding of the cosmetics space together with our know-how in leveraging data and analytics to identify and best service our customers. We also look forward to further strengthening BI Sky Global as a leader in the beauty and personal care products space."

For further details of Innocan's audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, please visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Pain Management and Epilepsy. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti-inflammatory properties targeting the central nervous system. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan has established a joint venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

