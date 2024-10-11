Innocan Pharma's LPT-CBD Shows Long-Term Success in Relieving Osteoarthritis Pain in Dogs

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce promising results from a multi-year compassionate therapy using repeated liposomal-CBD (LPT-CBD) injections for pain relief in dogs with naturally-occurring osteoarthritis. The therapy consistently demonstrated pain reduction and improved mobility, with effects lasting for several weeks after each injection as expected. These results further demonstrate that LPT-CBD can be a viable treatment option for managing chronic pain and enhancing the quality of life in animals.

LPT-CBD, a monthly injectable treatment, has the potential to have superior bioavailability by avoiding first-pass liver metabolism.

In two ongoing cases, dogs suffering from osteoarthritis who were treated with LPT-CBD after failing to respond to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and oral CBD, showed noticeable pain relief, substantially improved mobility and increased, clearly noticeable well-being. Both dogs remained on LPT-CBD treatment for 2 and 2.5 years respectively after their owners reported significant improvement in quality of life when receiving the treatment in addition to conventional treatments. Previous pilot studies by Innocan have shown similarly encouraging outcomes.

"We are thrilled with these findings, which highlight the long-lasting effects of repeated administration of LPT-CBD to treat chronic pain" commented Professor Chezy Barenholz the CSO of Innocan Pharma. "These results support the potential of LPT-CBD as a monthly treatment for chronic pain conditions, providing sustained relief. They position LPT-CBD as a breakthrough solution for managing chronic pain in animals and, by extension, human patients."

Dr. Eyal Kalo, R&D Director at Innocan added, "This compassionate therapy has demonstrated significant efficacy in companion dogs and reinforces our commitment to advance FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) approval of LPT-CBD for the treatment of chronic pain in dogs."

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan established a Joint Venture (BI Sky Global Ltd.) that focused on advanced, targeted online sales.

