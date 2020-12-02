Innocap, Inc. Secures Major Shipping Contract by Air

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocap, Inc. ("INNO" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced that it had secured multiple contracts for bulk air shipments of retail products from Asia to the United States.

INNO has already operated 47 charter cargo aircrafts between September 1 and November 30, 2020 and has just announced that it has contracted a further 33 charter flights to operate between December 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The total contract value committed so far is in excess of $ 20 million. This is in addition to INNO's standard services by air and sea offered to its customers in conjunction with its airline and shipping line partners.

INNO is a global logistics and freight forwarding company serving a large customer base in the United States that includes major well-known retailers and other companies that import goods to the United States, export goods from the United States to other countries, or require other supply chain services, including warehousing. INNO executes sections of the supply chain process for its customers and holds, through its subsidiary companies, operating licenses issued by US Customs, the Federal Maritime Commission and the Transportation Security Administration for this purpose. It has offices throughout the United States and employs over 90 staff.

"The Company is well positioned to strengthen its foothold in the US retail services sector and further expand its customer base for the future" stated INNO's CEO, Sunandan Ray. "

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Innocap, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

