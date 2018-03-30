Innodisk is Focused on iCAP for Absolute Integration at NAB 2018

Focusing Embedded Storage to the Clouds

Automation the IoT trend means that we're moving into a future with fewer human operators and an exponentially growing number of interconnected devices. All flash devices however, have limited lifespan. To meet this growing need of storage monitoring and maintenance, Innodisk has launched iCAP, Innodisk Cloud Administration Platform. There will be a live demo of this device to dashboard solution. This software allows browser-based monitoring of any interconnected device, no matter where you are located. Information and a white paper download for this absolutely connected software solution is available when you present a business card at the Innodisk booth #SL15105.

Time to View Innodisk's M.2

Innodisk has the M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD series ready to view. M.2 2242 and 2280 products satisfy the performance requirements for the server and IPC markets with specific technology designed for data protection. This series address abnormal power failure and provides ideal operations for digital cameras, videos, IoT server, networking server, POS and kiosk systems. Innodisk focuses an advantage with the M.2 3TG6-P. The New generation 3D NAND flash storage 3TG6-P is designed with a Marvell controller. It incorporates special proprietary Innodisk technologies such as iDataGuard and iCell. Ideal for industrial and embedded systems, it is industrial designed firmware with 3D NAND LDPC ECC Technology, AES 256bit Encryption, and provides end-to-end protection. Other high-performance solutions in the Innodisk portfolio are the M.2 series SATA and mSATA products and the DDR4 2666 32GB RDIMM modules. Take a close look at the DRAM 2666 Next Generation. The value added DDR4 series comes with anti-sulfuration and conformal coating ensuring optimum performance.

Innodisk's Next Generation of Hardware Technology

Whether designing display screens, kiosks, digital signs, or point-of-sale devices the hardware provides the structure that brings your vision to light. Innodisk is shining with their Next Generation solutions for the industrial and embedded markets. The 2.5" SATA SSD 3TE7 and the mSATA 3TG6-P are truly industrial designed firmware with 3D NAND and iDataGuard Technology. mSATA 3TG6-P is high performance with the mSATA suitable for space-constricted applications and the 2.5" SATA has a capacity up to 2TB and comes with LDPC ECC Technology, AES 256bit Encryption, Die-RAID Technology, iDataGuard Technology, with end to end protection.

Innodisk's next generation offerings also include DRAM. The DDR4 2666 memory series is designed for server applications on the Intel® Purley platform. The modules are equipped with a Samsung chip equipped with a new system circuit architecture to deliver even higher performance with lower power consumption. DRAM, expansion cards, and Next Generation flash products are made for future of technology.

Industrial Solutions for Networking and Automation

Embedded manufacturers often struggle with limited space, which can make any system expansion a troublesome affair. To meet the demand for smaller modules, Innodisk has moved onto even smaller M.2 2242 LAN and Serial expansion cards. This miniature design allows for a smooth integration into any system, and is especially suitable for the networking and automation industry. Innodisk's CAN bus EMUC-B202 expansion card provides stable connectivity and bandwidth to industrial systems and are available for Windows systems, as well as Linux through a SocketCAN implementation. See all of these solutions as Innodisk Accelerates Interconnectivity with Absolute Integration at NAB 2018.

NAB 2018

Place: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas NV

Date: April 9-12, 2018

Booth: SL15105

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

