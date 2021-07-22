Innodisk Releases Industrial-grade 112-Layer 3D TLC SSDs with World's Highest Capacity and Complete Product Line

The new TLC SSD Series marks Innodisk's continued development with 3D NAND design, bringing better efficiency, faster performance, and increased capacity. Compared to the previous 96-layer technology that offered a maximum of 2TB storage, the new 112-layer PCIe Gen 4x4 series increase the capacity to 8TB for U.2 SSD, which is the highest in the industry, while increased the capacity to 4TB for M.2 (P80). Beyond capacity increases, 112-layer is also faster, with the PCIe Gen 4x4 series clocking in at speeds up to 7500/6700 MB/s (8CH) and 3800/3000 MB/s (4CH). The marked increase in performance meets the growing needs of AIoT applications and industries in 5G, edge computing, deep learning, smart surveillance and smart medical where speed and higher capacity support are critical.

The new 112-Layer 3D TLC SSD series also boasts other vital improvements to fit industrial and IoT market demand. Reliability is paramount, so a two-pronged approach of ECC correction by LDPC within a page and RAID between blocks provides a double layer of protection for greater data security. Consistent and stable linear performance is implemented through a direct write mode that reduces performance drops and WAF. Innodisk's 112-layer series also features better endurance, greater data security with built-in iDataGuard and iPowerGuard, enhancing compatibility and protection in critical power environments and ensuring sudden power loss data integrity.

Innodisk estimates mass production of 112-Layer 3D TLC series in Q3 2021 to worldwide customers. With Innodisk's commitment to product longevity, long-term supply, and product support, we help guarantee long-haul viability to customers seeking the best in SSD solutions.

Industrial 96L and 112L 3D TLC SSD series



PCIe Gen3x4 96L 3D TLC PCIe Gen4x4 112L 3D TLC Protocol NVMe 1.3 NVMe 1.4 Capacity Up to 2TB Up to 8TB (U.2) Up to 4TB (M.2 P80) Performance 3500/2900 MB/s (8CH) 7500/6700 MB/s (8CH) 2000/1700 MB/s (4CH) 3800/3000 MB/s (4CH)

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

