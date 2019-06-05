Innodisk Shows Leading Memory and Storage Design for AI and IoT Applications at LiveWorx'19

FREMONT, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporting its industrial-grade memory and storage innovations to Boston next week, Innodisk will be demonstrating hardware components' unique perspective and solutions in tackling emerging AI and IoT challenges at LiveWorx'19.

While exhibiting capabilities in powering high-tech markets such as Smart Surveillance, Smart Transportation and Smart Medical, Innodisk will put its primary focus on Smart Factory during its presence at the show. On June 11th, Noel Lontok, Business Development Manager at Innodisk, will detailly illustrate Innodisk's accomplishments in designing and providing solutions to the Smart Factory market through an Ignite Session hosting in the Xtropolis theatre. Innodisk offers the ultimate integrative solution from firmware to hardware and software to increase manufacturing excellence and productivity, strengthen smart quality control and decrease defective rate, as well as maximize performance through product customization.

A number of latest innovations will be introduced during the show. The latest RDIMM VLP is designed to be compact and server-ready. High-performance, wide-temperature, high-speed and anti-sulfuration are the keywords for it. Including both single bit error correction and a register, it enhances clock, command and control signals. On the Flash side, speeds and longevity have been highly elevated in the design of M.2 3TE2 NVMe. Integrated with Marvell controller, Innodisk OCuLinkDOM is optimal for space-constrained IPCs and server boot-up applications.

To discover how we have served the AIoT market, please visit us at LiveWorx'19 to delve into the world of the leading designer and manufacturer of industrial memory and storage:

Booth #827

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

June 11th – 13th, 2019

Media Contact

Innodisk USA Corporation

Cecilia Zhang, +1 (510) 770-9421 ext. 106

Cecilia_zhang@innodisk.com

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

