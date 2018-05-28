Innodisk with Advanced Integration Solutions at Computex 2018

Cloud-based Storage Management and Smart Street Lighting

The cornerstone of Innodisk's integrated solutions is the Cloud Management Platform, iCAP™. iCAP™ is specifically designed for SSD management through the cloud, giving the user an easy way to monitor storage health and lifespan of all connected devices. For Computex, there will be a live J1939 CANbus demo to demonstrate efficient fleet management via iCAP.

Intelligent surveillance solutions are an important part of a city's infrastructure, and here Innodisk can offer tailor-made storage solution through the InnoREC™ SSD series, high-performance DRAM and robust Power over Ethernet (PoE) expansion cards that help reduce wiring. Furthermore, Innodisk's robust and compact form factors are a perfect match for digital signage. Rugged display and serial expansion cards along with high-speed DRAM and SSDs ensure reliable data transmission.

Innodisk is combining all these solutions together in a smart street lighting design that will be showcased at Computex.

Robustness and Small Form Factors

Anticipating the increasing challenge from sulfur pollution, Innodisk has decided to implement across-the-board anti-sulfuration features in all their DDR4 DRAM modules from June 2018 and onward. This and other environmental challenges are easily handled with Innodisk comprehensive M.2 expansion card solutions. These cards provide a reliable way to expand your system and include PoE, J1939 CANbus, LAN, Serial and more.

Flash Innovations

Innodisk is introducing several new flash storage innovations to the market. Innodisk is launching sophisticated high-performance PCIe 3.0 NVME drives in various form factors, including M.2, CFexpress, and the server-ready OCuLinkDOM (Disk-on-Module). Along with these, the new industrial-grade 3D NAND series includes the cost-effective SATA 3TE7, and the high-IOPS, high-capacity SATA 3TG6-P that bring the needed performance and capacity to the industrial and embedded market.

The Future of Boot Storage Solutions

With the proliferation of NVMe devices and the advantages of NVMe speed, low latency and emerging smaller form factors such as M.2 2280 and 2242, Innodisk has collaborated with Marvell to introduce the first hardware-accelerated RAID SSD boot card for enterprise servers. The Innodisk solution consists of Marvell's 88NV1160 SSD controller and its new intelligent NVMe switch 88NR2241, enabling hot plug and data mirroring between two M.2 cards. The Innodisk solution provides constant replication, quick recovery and rebuild without utilizing CPUs and mitigating any concerns in using software RAID solutions. This sophisticated technology is setting the bar high for future storage solutions and will be on display at Computex.

Nangang Exhibition Center 1F

June 5. – 9.

Booth#: J0618

