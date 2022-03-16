Innoforce and Hibiscus BioVentures Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Development of Advanced Therapies Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with Hibiscus, which brings a highly experienced team and unique model to develop new technolgoies that address important unmet medical needs," said Yuling Li Ph.D. Co-Founder and CEO of Innoforce. "The partnership will leverage our drug development experience with Hibiscus' pipeline initiatives in alignment with Innoforce's mission to enable global development of novel, advanced biotherapeutics."

About Hibiscus BioVentures

Hibiscus BioVentures is committed to advancing patient care by supporting the development of commercially viable therapies – building patient-focused companies around transformative technologies. Hibiscus has two operating subsidiaries Hibiscus BioTechnology, and Hibiscus Capital Management. Learn more about Hibiscus here: https://hibiscusbio.com/

About Innoforce

Innoforce is a partnership-focused biopharmaceutical company established to enable and accelerate the innovation of breakthrough ATMPs and Biologics. The company has world-class biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development capabilities to serve global markets at its campus in Hangzhou, China, and offices in Rockville, Maryland. Innoforce offers end-to-end contract development and manufacturing service (CDMO), including GMP manufacturing of plasmid DNA, RNA, viral vector, and cell products. In addition, through a joint venture with a leading international supplier of life sciences products & services, the company provides CDMO services for antibody and protein drugs. Innoforce's enabling capabilities for incubating and developing cell, gene, and advanced biological therapies can support partners and portfolio companies to rapidly and efficiently bring cutting-edge treatments that impact patients' lives worldwide. More information is available at https://www.innoforcepharma.com/

