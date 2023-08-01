Innoforce Strengthens Commercialization Leadership and Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Innoforce Pharmaceuticals

01 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Innoforce Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Innoforce"), a CDMO company dedicated to providing one-stop-shop services to Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) customers and partners, today announced Dr. Dewan Zeng as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Yuling Li will continue to focus on technology innovation and CDMO operations as President.

Dr. Dewan Zeng is an internationally recognized pharmaceutical product and business development leader. She has successfully leveraged her technical insights and leadership skills to foster organizational growth in several previous companies. Prior to joining Innoforce, Dr. Zeng was Vice President, Global Head of Search and Evaluation, and Business Development at BeiGene, where she played a critical role in several transformative deals between BeiGene and other multi-national pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Zeng was a global program lead for over 20 clinical-stage assets at US biotech and international pharmaceutical companies (CV Therapeutics, Gilead, and Pfizer), where she was responsible for clinical and regulatory strategy and oversight of key clinical studies of those programs. She supported IND submission for twenty investigational products and NDA approval of three innovative products in the US, Europe, and China.

"Innoforce was established with the vision to enable and accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. With the enhancement of our leadership, we can now realize our vision at an accelerated pace," stated Dr. Guo-Liang Yu, Chairman of Innoforce. "Dr. Zeng brings broad global experiences in high-performing pharmaceutical companies. I am confident in her ability to lead Innoforce through the next chapter."

Dr. Dewan Zeng stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Innoforce and am inspired by its strategy to become a leader in process development and manufacturing of ATMPs; I look forward to working with our leadership team and our partners to bring more effective medicines to patients around the world." 

Founded in 2018, Zhejiang Innoforce completed Series A financing in multiple tranches with an aggregated total of 1.335 billion RMB in equity investment, with the most recent addition of Ruiqin Insight, Jiuzhi Capital, Jintou Fund, and Yuanchuang Duoying HANGZHOU Fund (FINDOWIN CAPITAL). Proceeds will further advance the globalization of Innoforce, accelerate its commercial manufacturing operations, and enhance its end-to-end ATMP CDMO platform.

About Innoforce

Innoforce enables the innovation and global supply of plasmid DNA, RNA, cell & gene therapeutics powered by a world-class manufacturing & development hub. With extensive expertise in process development and manufacturing of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), Innoforce can be a trusted partner for your innovative ATMP projects from R&D through commercialization.

Innoforce
Tel: +1 (833) 664-6387
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innoforce Pharmaceuticals

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.