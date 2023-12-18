Innoforce's Partner RNAimmune Granted IND Clearance for RSV mRNA Vaccine from FDA

News provided by

Innoforce Pharmaceuticals

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNAimmune, Inc., a partner of Innoforce, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted IND clearance for its RV-1770 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) mRNA vaccine. Innoforce congratulates RNAimmune on this significant milestone achievement, which is also significantly advancing in the fight against RSV.  As the CDMO partner for RNAimmune, Innoforce provided end-to-end services from plasmid, mRNA IVT, to LNP encapsulation, including process development and optimization, clinical batch GMP manufacturing, and CTD document preparation for the IND submission to the FDA.

RSV is a highly contagious virus causing severe respiratory illness, particularly in infants, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Despite being a significant public health concern, the US has only two approved RSV vaccines. RNAimmune's RSV mRNA vaccine aims to address this unmet medical need by leveraging mRNA technology.

With the FDA's IND clearance, RNAimmune can now commence clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its RSV mRNA vaccine in human subjects. This is also a remarkable example of how a Chinese CDMO can support an IND application to the US FDA, demonstrating the advantages of Innoforce's mature mRNA platform and high-quality CDMO services in accelerating the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics and other advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Dr. Dong Shen, President and Chief Executive Officer of RNAimmune, expressed his excitement about the IND approval, stating, "We are thrilled to receive IND approval for our RSV mRNA vaccine, a groundbreaking advancement in infectious disease prevention. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide a safe and effective solution to combat RSV and its devastating impact on human health."

Dr. Dewan Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Innoforce, was delighted with the milestone RNAimmune achieved, stating, "We sincerely congratulate our partner, RNAimmune, on the FDA clearance of this IND application, and we are honored to be a partner in this innovative journey. We aim to leverage our cutting-edge technologies in ATMP manufacturing to help our partners bring more effective ATMP to patients worldwide.

About RNAimmune
RNAimmune is a pioneering biotech company dedicated to developing mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. With its global headquarters in Germantown, Maryland, USA, and a China headquarters in International BioIsland, Guangzhou, RNAimmune aims to address unmet medical needs by harnessing messenger RNA technology to create innovative solutions for infectious diseases, cancer, and other health challenges. RNAimmune holds a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. Additionally, RNAimmune possesses various independent proprietary R&D platforms, including artificial intelligence and directed neoantigen prediction, ALEPVA algorithm for nucleic acid sequence design, next-gen lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carrier systems, circular RNA, and self-amplify mRNA platforms. RNAimmune's diverse pipeline includes vaccines for infectious diseases (RSV, COVID-19, influenza, HSV, etc.), cancer vaccines (RAS, NY-ESO-1), and mRNA-encoded antibodies. RNAimmune has achieved significant potential and is a leader in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. For more information about RNAimmune and its RSV mRNA vaccine development, please visit www.rnaimmune.com.

About Innoforce
Innoforce enables the innovation and global supply of plasmid DNA, RNA, and cell and gene therapeutics powered by a world-class manufacturing and development hub. With extensive expertise in process development and manufacturing of ATMPs, Innoforce can be a trusted partner for your innovative ATMP projects from R&D through commercialization.

SOURCE Innoforce Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

Innoforce Strengthens Commercialization Leadership and Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

Innoforce Strengthens Commercialization Leadership and Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

Zhejiang Innoforce Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Innoforce"), a CDMO company dedicated to providing one-stop-shop services to Advanced Therapy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

FDA Approval

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.