Innogen to Present Phase IIb ENLIGHT Study Results for Efsubaglutide Alfa at the 2026 ADA Scientific Sessions

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innogen (HKEX: 2591), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for metabolic diseases, today announced that new clinical data from the Phase IIb ENLIGHT study of Efsubaglutide alfa in overweight and obesity will be presented at the 2026 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, to be held from June 5 to 8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Presentation Details

Poster Title: Efsubaglutide Alfa in Overweight or Obesity: Phase IIb ENLIGHT Study

Abstract Number: 2636-P

Presentation Time: June 8, 2026, 12:30 PM (Central Time)

Presenter: Qinghua Wang, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innogen

Innogen's proprietary Efsubaglutide α met the primary endpoint of the Phase IIb ENLIGHT study conducted in Chinese overweight and obese adults. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study enrolled 200 overweight and obese adults without diabetes to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Efsubaglutide α at doses ranging from 5 to 20 mg for 18 weeks. Results showed that all dose groups experienced significant weight loss from baseline, superior to the placebo group, and the weight loss was positively correlated with the dose. During treatment, patients in the Efsubaglutide α group showed a continuous weight loss trend without a plateau.

The study employed a concise and aggressive dose titration protocol (incrementing every 2 weeks to reach the target dose of 20 mg within 6 weeks, covering both QW and Q2W dosing routes). Results showed that after 18 weeks of treatment including titration and maintenance, Efsubaglutide α significantly reduced the weight of participants, with reductions of 10.58% and 9.70% in the QW and Q2W groups, respectively. Meanwhile, the subjects' waist circumference, visceral fat, and liver fat metabolism indicators all showed significant improvement. Notably, the weight loss was primarily due to fat rather than muscle, resulting in a significant increase in the muscle-to-fat ratio of 45.3%; furthermore, liver fat content decreased significantly by 46.9%. Regarding safety, no hypoglycemic events occurred during treatment, and gastrointestinal adverse reactions were mostly mild to moderate, transient, and self-limiting.

Dr. Wang Qinghua pointed out: The Phase IIb clinical trial results of Efsubaglutide α presented at this ADA Annual Meeting are very encouraging. As an innovative long-acting agonist originating from China, this drug, through its unique molecular structure design, combines potent weight loss with the efficacy of 'fat reduction and muscle protection,' possessing significant differentiated core advantages, good tolerability, and convenient administration. This set of high-quality clinical data fully demonstrates the broad prospects of Efsubaglutide α in the field of obesity treatment and provides strong scientific evidence for the upcoming Phase III clinical trial. We will go all out to accelerate subsequent research, promoting the early implementation of this original Chinese achievement to benefit patients both domestically and internationally.

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About Innogen Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2014, Innogen (HK.2591) focuses on innovative metabolic disease drugs, with fully proprietary pipelines covering T1D, obesity, MASH, and AD, supported by global IP and patent portfolios. Its core product, Efsubaglutide Alfa (a next-generation human-derived ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist), is approved for type 2 diabetes in Chinese Mainland and Macau SAR, included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List, and is under global development and registration. Learn more: www.innogenpharm.com.

SOURCE Innogen Pharmaceuticals