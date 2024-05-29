DELFT, Netherlands, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoGI Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of the DIAAS protein quality assessment service to its SurroGUT™ platform. Our validated in vitro approach enables non-invasive but accurate measurements of the protein quality, taking into account the protein's amino acid profile and their true ileal digestibility.

InnoGI Technologies Adds a DIAAS Protein Quality Measurement Service to its Renowned SurroGUT™ Platform, Providing Enhanced Insights into the Digestibility of Proteins.

The demand for high-quality protein is increasing due to the growing population, higher standards of living, and individual dietary preferences. This demand is being met by conventional and novel proteins, including SynBio, which should be rich in digestible and indispensable amino acids. Accurate methods are therefore needed to assess the nutritional quality of these proteins.

As an alternative to the PER or PDCAAS, the FAO/WHO recommends DIAAS as a means to determine the nutritional quality of protein because it takes into account the true ileal digestibility of amino acids in the human ileum. The FAO/WHO has also endorsed the development and validation of rapid in vitro protein digestibility assays to replace measurements in human and animal models.

The quality of dietary protein is best studied in humans, but such studies are time-consuming, invasive, and expensive. Pigs or rats are often used as alternatives, but, the latter shows poor correlation with human ileal amino acid digestibility. The SurroGUT™ platform provides an accurate in vitro model of the human gut, allowing predictive DIAAS measurements based on the true ileal digestibility. The correlation between the average true ileal amino acid digestibility determined on in TIM system, part of SurroGUT platform, and the pig model in vivo for six food proteins was 94%. The correlation between pigs and humans for the exact same products was also reported with 94%.

Behzad Mahdavi, PhD, MBA, CEO of InnoGI Technologies, sets out the advantages of the new service: "Our dynamic in vitro gastrointestinal model, using SurroGUT™ platform, adheres to the FAO Expert Committee's recommendation for an in vitro approach that follows the 3R principles of replacing, reducing and refining animal studies. Experimental turnaround times are extremely short, thus providing valuable insights for our customers more rapidly than in vivo or other static invitro tests, but at a competitive price."

About SurroGUT™ and InnoGI Technologies

InnoGI Technologies, formerly The TIM Company, headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, is an innovative CRO and technology provider for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Its SurroGUT™ platform is based on 25 years of food research, using advanced in vitro models such as the TIM Technology, mimicking the dynamics of the human gut. TIM replicates dynamic pH profiles, peristalsis, enzyme secretions, and digestive fluid volumes at true-to-life rates. TIM has been used to evaluate various food products, ingredients and novel foods, as recognized in more than 260 scientific publications. It has also been used to study food supplements and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in commercial drug products.

