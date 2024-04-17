InnoGI Technologies and Simulations Plus Combine Forces to Offer Next-Level Modeling Solutions for the Prediction of Oral Drug Performance

DELFT, Netherlands, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoGI Technologies (formerly The TIM Company) is pleased to announce an exciting, market-driven collaboration with Simulations Plus to combine its TIM Technology, part of the InnoGI SurroGUT™ platform, with the GastroPlus® and ADMET Predictor® modelling software offered by Simulations Plus.

Understanding drug behavior following oral administration is important because solubility and absorption profiles affect dosing and efficacy. However, dynamic interactions between sparingly-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients and the gastrointestinal (GI) environment are oversimplified in all static in vitro dissolution models and are very difficult to model using purely computational (in silico) approaches.

To address these challenges and reshape industry norms, we leverage our unique combination of advanced in vitro dynamic dissolution testing with the TIM Technology, accurately mimicking the physiological conditions of the human GI tract, and the GastroPlus® and ADMET Predictor® software to deliver cutting-edge predictive models.

Behzad Mahdavi, PhD, MBA, CEO of InnoGI Technologies, explains: "By leveraging the unique benefits of our SurroGUT™ platform combined with GastroPlus®, we will generate cutting-edge predictive models and mechanistic in vitro–in vivo correlations (IVIVCs) that far outperform current approaches. This will improve the predictive accuracy of physiologically-based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models, physiologically-based biopharmaceutics models (PBBMs), and facilitate the development of mechanistic IVIVCs."

InnoGI Technologies is offering GastroPlus® PBPK modelling of oral drug performance in vivo as a standalone service, with the option to integrate in vitro release or dissolution data for a more holistic formulation-oriented approach using advanced TIM Technology or standard US Pharmacopeia (USP) apparatus, and for the development of strong IVIVCs.

About SurroGUT™ and InnoGI Technologies

InnoGI Technologies, formerly The TIM Company, headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, is an innovative CRO and technology provider for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Its SurroGUT™ platform uses advanced in vitro models such as TIM, mimicking the dynamics of the human gut. TIM replicates dynamic pH profiles, peristalsis enzyme secretions and digestive fluid volumes at true-to-life rates. The TIM Technology has been used to evaluate more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients in commercial drug products and has guided clients worldwide with decision-making at different stages of oral drug development. This reduces the number of formulation iterations, de-risks clinical trials, and shortens the time to market, as evidenced in more than 260 scientific publications. For more information, visit our website (www.innogitechnologies.com or www.thetimcompany.com) or follow us on LinkedIn.

About GastroPlus

GastroPlus is a sophisticated PBPM/PBBK modeling software platform that is renowned in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generics, chemicals, cosmetics and consumer goods industries for its precision and reliability. It is used by more than 200 companies, 350 universities, and 15 regulatory agencies worldwide, and has achieved significant academic and industrial recognition, being cited in more than 1500 peer-reviewed publications. This high level of adoption and citation is a testament to its utility in drug development and regulatory submission processes, providing robust, predictive models of drug and chemical behavior in virtual animals and humans.

