InnoGI Technologies Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Hajime Endo, Former Chairman And President Of Lonza Japan And JIHFS Board Member, As Strategic Commercial Advisor

DELFT, The Netherlands, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoGI Technologies, a pioneer and leader in innovative gastrointestinal research, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Hajime Endo as its Strategic Commercial Advisor. With a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Endo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.

Dr. Endo's leadership as both Chairman and President of Lonza Japan exemplifies his ability to drive organizational success and innovation. His extensive experience at renowned organizations such as Lonza, Hoechst, and Procter & Gamble positions him as a seasoned leader and role model in the field.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Dr. Endo's involvement as a Board Member at the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS) highlights his commitment to improving health standards in Japan, reflecting his dedication to societal development and wellbeing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hajime Endo to the InnoGI Technologies team as our Strategic Commercial Advisor," says Dr. Behzad Mahdavi,PhD, MBA, CEO of InnoGI Technologies. "His profound expertise and proven track record in commercial strategy and business development will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionize the field of gastrointestinal research with disruptive technologies."

Expressing his excitement about joining InnoGI Technologies, Dr. Endo remarked, "I am thrilled to be a part of InnoGI Technologies, an organization at the forefront of innovation with its state-of-the-art SurroGUT™ Platform. It has high potential to replace animal testing with more accurate predictions of oral drug behavior in the human GI tract, shortening the time-to-market for our customers. I am very much interested in seeing fewer animals used for testing in the future."

Dr. Endo has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA, and has been recognized for his scientific achievements with prestigious fellowships such as the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship at the Institute of Physical Chemistry, University of Göttingen, Germany.

In his new role, Dr. Endo will provide strategic guidance and leadership to InnoGI Technologies, leveraging his profound experience to drive commercial success and propel the company's SurroGUT™ platform, which accurately mimics the human GI tract, to new heights.

About SurroGUT™ and InnoGI Technologies

InnoGI Technologies, formerly The TIM Company, headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, is an innovative CRO and technology provider for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Its SurroGUT™ platform uses advanced in vitro models such as TIM, mimicking with high fidelity the human gut. TIM replicates dynamically changing GI pH profiles, peristalsis and enzyme and digestive fluid secretions at true to life rates. The TIM Technology has been used to evaluate more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients in commercial drug products and guided clients worldwide with decision-making at different stages of oral drug development. This reduces the number of formulation iterations, de-risks clinical trials, and shortens the time-to-market, as evidenced in more than 260 scientific publications. For more information, visit our website (www.innogitechnologies.com or www.thetimcompany.com) or follow us on LinkedIn.

