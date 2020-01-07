Innolux Corporation and Tanvas Partner to Deliver TanvasTouch Surface Haptics in an Automotive-Qualified Display

Traditional vibrotactile and electromechanical haptics are not suitable for large and curved automotive displays because they require movement of the display. With TanvasTouch, there are no moving parts. Software-defined haptics enable an unlimited range of effects that can be felt with the swipe of a finger.

"We have been impressed with the haptics expertise of the Tanvas team and their innovations in the area of surface haptics for vehicle displays," said Lucien van Riel, President at Innolux Europe B.V. "The result of our collaboration with Tanvas will unlock a new dimension of interaction previously unattainable in automotive touch displays."

TanvasTouch is a fully integrated solution characterized by a solid state actuator and single controller. Textures and haptic effects are felt in localized zones and can be harmonized across size, shape and surface, for example in a display, and also with door handles, steering wheels and upholstery. With TanvasTouch, changes in friction are perceived as fine textures, edges and bumps that can be felt without looking.

"Automotive screens are increasing in size and sophistication and physical knobs are being replaced by flat surfaces," said Phill LoPresti, CEO of Tanvas. "Large OEMs see the value of this next generation of multi-touch technology and are embracing new solutions like TanvasTouch. We're proud to be partnered with Innolux to help qualify our technology for the automotive industry."

Tanvas is currently working with several automotive manufacturers that are evaluating surface haptic-enabled implementations in future vehicles. Tanvas and Innolux will demonstrate the technology at ShowStoppers @ CES on January 7th from 6-10pm. To meet with Tanvas, schedule an appointment via the company's exhibitor page, visit tanvas.co/automotive or email ces2020@tanvas.co.

About Innolux Corporation

Innolux Corporation is one of the world leading TF-LCD total solution manufacturers, having strong presence in both large-size panels and small & medium size products. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including LCD panels with touch function in automotive & avionics applications, in desktop monitor, notebook, tablet PC and smartphone applications and LCD TV. As a world's top panel supplier, Innolux provides the most complete and flexible production lines: Fourteen TFT-LCD fabs and three touch sensor fabs located in Jhunan and Tainan in Taiwan; along with extensive assembly facilities in China, including in Ningbo, Nanjing, Foshan and Shanghai. Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The company's 2018 unaudited consolidated revenue reached NT$279.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.innolux-automotive.com

About Tanvas, Inc.

Tanvas is pioneering the next generation of multi-touch haptic technology. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still a lifeless window to the digital world. TanvasTouch surface haptics add a new dimension of interaction by bringing software-defined textures and feelings to flat, physical surfaces. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across many applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. The company was spun out of Northwestern University and is headquartered in Chicago.

