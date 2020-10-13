InnoMedia Announces Partnership with VoIP.ms

MILPITAS, Calif. and MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoMedia, the leader in innovative VoIP appliances and voice-enabled intelligent speakerphones for homes and offices announced today that it has completed interoperability testing and developed a technical partnership with VoIP.ms, a state-of-the-art Montreal-based VoIP Provider for the BuddyTalk BT110 speakerphone and smart speaker.

InnoMedia is well known to leading service providers , who have deployed more than a million InnoMedia devices across North America and Asia connected to their own networks. Through this new partnering initiative, InnoMedia is making it possible for end users to use the BuddyTalk products on alternative VoIP Providers, such as VoIP.ms

"All the team at VoIP.ms is pleased to officialize this partnership with InnoMedia," commented David Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer at VoIP.ms. "This will definitely enhance the overall experience of our shared customers with a remarkable intelligent speakerphone joined with Alexa skills for voice calling and call control with reliable communication solutions."

"We feel everyone should have the option of using BuddyTalk BT110 at home or in their office," said Wymond Choy, Corporate Vice President of InnoMedia. "To make sure they can connect the world's first intelligent speakerphone to their choice of networks, we are partnering with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) service providers such as VoIP.ms to ensure full compatibility."

BuddyTalk Smart Speaker

Powered by the Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) and Alexa Communication, the BuddyTalk BT110 series of products supports a broad suite of AVS enabled smart speaker features such as standard Alexa questions and commands, timers, alarms, reminders and voice-enabled control of AVS-supported IoT devices. Equipped with advanced audio processing and VoIP technologies, the BuddyTalk devices are intelligent speakerphones that deliver unprecedented flexibility in calling, superior voice quality, and high levels of security.

The sound quality and convenience of the BuddyTalk BT110 is just as well suited for the home office, the enterprise or in a conference room. Alexa has brought cloud-based intelligence through a natural and user friendly voice interface to home users , and the BuddyTalk BT110 is the logical next step in the evolution of using a digital assistant for business.

About InnoMedia

InnoMedia is a privately owned multinational organization with operations in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan and China. The company delivers Internet, broadband access IP Telephony, and SIP Trunking solutions to Cable MSOs, broadband service providers and distribution partners. InnoMedia has the most advanced, award-winning portfolio of IP Telephony solutions available in the market today, delivering high-quality voice over any IP network. With the introduction of the BuddyTalk family, InnoMedia effectively combines its advanced in-house technologies with the Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Communication to deliver values to end users.

For more information on InnoMedia, visit the company's website at www.InnoMedia.com.

For more information on BuddyTalk products, go to www.buddytalk.com.

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada with over 80,000 happily satisfied customers namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness, Toys"R" Us, and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features, as well as enhanced communication features to simplify both business and residential communications such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax, and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.

