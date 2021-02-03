InnoMedia BT110 Now Ships with Free VoIP Outbound Calls on the Callcentric Network

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoMedia, the leader in innovative VoIP appliances and voice-enabled intelligent speakerphones for homes and offices announced today that it has entered into an arrangement with Callcentric, a global Internet Phone Service Provider, to bundle free outbound calling into specially packaged BuddyTalk BT110 Smart Speakerphones. For a limited time, InnoMedia is also offering a 15% discount on the price of the device when purchased on Amazon.

InnoMedia BT110

Leading telephony service providers all over the world have relied on InnoMedia for decades to provide them with state-of-the art equipment , connecting well over a million InnoMedia devices across North America and Asia. Through this new partnership, customers can purchase a BuddyTalk Device pre-configured to connect to Callcentric's Service so that they can be placing calls within minutes of activating their complimentary credit.

"InnoMedia has really done something unique by integrating Alexa's functionality into their BuddyTalk family of products and we are excited to partner with them on this new initiative," comments Stephen Irwin, VP of Operations at Callcentric. "The Alexa integration isn't just cool, it's useful. I really like the speakerphone... Calls sound crisp and setup couldn't be easier with our service pre-configured right out of the box. We really think customers are going to love using this device with our service."

"Our partnership with Callcentric simplifies getting dial-tone right out of the box. Simply register your new BuddyTalk to your Amazon account for Alexa capabilities and activate your phone service online." Said Wymond Choy, Corporate Vice President of InnoMedia. "Bundled with the device is $10 of free calls so you can experience the unparalleled quality of this speakerphone and the convenience of dial by voice using Alexa."

BuddyTalk Intelligent Speakerphone

The sound quality and convenience of the BuddyTalk BT110 works in all environments, whether it be at the home, an office, or a conference room. Powered by the Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) and Alexa Communication, the BuddyTalk BT110 series of products supports a broad suite of AVS enabled smart speaker features such as standard Alexa questions and commands, timers, alarms, reminders and voice-enabled control of AVS-supported IoT devices. The advanced audio processing and VoIP technologies used in BuddyTalk delivers superior voice quality, unprecedented flexibility and high levels of security.

The BT110 InnoMedia/Callcentric bundle is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RK49F2J?ref=myi_title_dp

Callcentric VoIP Services

Callcentric caters specifically to BYOD VoIP Users and offers a multitude of premium quality service solutions; sold exclusively on a month to month basis. Users can customize their services on a per line basis and every account is provided full access to an extensive array of FREE Features, including: IVR (Automated Attendant), Telemarketer Block, Spam Call Filter, Enhanced Voicemail, Dynamic Call Handling, and more. Residential phone numbers start at just $1 per month and small business packages with support for up to 6 callers are available for less than $22.00 per month.

About InnoMedia

InnoMedia is a privately owned multinational organization with operations in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan and China. The company delivers Internet, broadband access IP Telephony, and SIP Trunking solutions to Cable MSOs, broadband service providers and distribution partners. InnoMedia has the most advanced, award-winning portfolio of IP Telephony solutions available in the market today, delivering high-quality voice over any IP network. With the introduction of the BuddyTalk family, InnoMedia effectively combines its advanced in-house technologies with the Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Communication to deliver values to end users.

For more information on InnoMedia, visit the company's website at www.innomedia.com.

For more information on BuddyTalk products, go to www.buddytalk.com.

About Callcentric

With headquarters in New York City, NY; Callcentric has been providing BYOD VoIP Services since 2005. Their portfolio of service solutions for residential and business customers includes voice, fax, SMS, local numbers from over 50 countries, toll-free numbers, and more. Callcentric's services and extensive suite of free features are fully interoperable with the most popular VoIP devices and programs on the market; and throughout the company's history they have consistently been reviewed by leading industry sites as being "Best in Class" for quality, customer service, and overall value.

For more information on Callcentric, please visit www.callcentric.com

Connect with Callcentric on Twitter @ www.twitter.com/Callcentric

Media Contact:

InnoMedia Incorporated

Wymond Choy

(408) 432-5474

[email protected]

Callcentric

Stephen Irwin

(212) 379-4038

[email protected]

All products and services referenced may be trademarks or service marks of their respective companies or organizations

SOURCE InnoMedia. Inc.

Related Links

https://www.innomedia.com

