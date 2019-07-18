InnoMedia Device Products Now Available with "Alexa Built-In"

MILPITAS, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoMedia, a leading supplier of premise-based communications devices, today announced that InnoMedia's BuddyTalk product family will be accompanied by the "Alexa Built-In" badge. The badge means that the product has been certified by the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) and provides customers with the confidence to expect a seamless Alexa experience on these devices.

Optimized for voice communications, the BuddyTalk series is a family of voice-enabled intelligent speakerphone and smartspeaker systems. As a smartspeaker, BuddyTalk supports a broad range of Alexa-enabled features – check the weather, set timers and alarms, control smart home devices, and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills.

As a voice communications device, BuddyTalk products offer a flexible user interface for voice calling and call control where calls can be initiated and managed through voice commands, via an integrated touch panel on the device, through a companion smartphone app, or using a standard telephone connected to the device. BuddyTalk devices can also be used either as a hands-free conference speaker, or in a private mode for added discretion. Coupled with wideband audio codecs for superior voice quality, advanced acoustic processing and highly secured interfaces, the BuddyTalk family offers an exceptional user experience for residential, SMB and Enterprise customers.

About InnoMedia

Founded in 1995, InnoMedia is a privately owned multinational organization with operations in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan and China. The company delivers Internet, broadband access IP Telephony, and SIP Trunking solutions to Cable MSOs, broadband service providers and telephone companies. For more information on InnoMedia, visit the company's website at www.innomedia.com. For more information on BuddyTalk, visit us at http://www.innomedia.com/buddytalk-product-family/

